Arsenal are set to open new contract talks with Bukayo Saka, with his current deal due to expire in 2027, according to BBC reporter Sami Mokbel.

Saka has been on the treatment table since December after suffering a hamstring injury, and his importance to Mikel Arteta's side has been amplified with the Gunner falling behind in the race for the Premier League title.

Arteta has a lack of cover on the right-hand side of attack, with no natural replacement for Saka. As a result, the young winger has been heavily relied upon in recent years, which could explain his recent injury. Although extending his contract will be important, Arteta and his recruitment team need to find him some cover and competition.

Arsenal Set to Open Contract Talks With Bukayo Saka

His current deal expires in 2027

According to a report from BBC journalist Mokbel, Arsenal are set to open formal talks with Saka over an extension on his current contract. The England international is set to enter the final two years of his deal in a few months, and the Gunners are understandably keen to tie him down.

Saka last signed a deal with Arsenal back in 2022, allowing him to pocket around £10m per year, which works out at around £200k-a-week. The 23-year-old is one of the best right-sided attackers in world football, so if his contract starts to run down, clubs will no doubt start showing an interest in securing his signature.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that new Arsenal director Andrea Berta is expected to prepare the groundwork for discussions over a new deal for William Saliba too. Saliba and Saka are two super talents in world football, and tieing them down to long-term deals will be a real statement of intent from Arsenal.

Despite Saka being unavailable for the whole of 2025 so far, he's still provided more Premier League goals and assists (12) combined than any other Arsenal player. Kai Havertz is just behind with 12, but he's also on Arsenal's injury list. It's been a difficult few months for the Gunners, and it's really highlighted their need for more attacking depth in the summer.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox