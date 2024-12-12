Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been a consistent standout for the Gunners over the years, and this season is no different. The Athletic's David Ornstein has heaped praise on the winger, suggesting that he's a 'stalwart' for Mikel Arteta's side after his performance against Monaco.

After coming through the academy at Arsenal, Saka has quickly established himself as a regular for the senior squad. Despite still being relatively young, Saka is an established player for Arteta's side, and is somewhat of a leader for the Gunners.

Arsenal aren't performing to the level they might have hoped this season, already six points behind Liverpool at the top of the table, with the Merseyside club having a game in hand. Despite that, Saka is still producing some magnificent performances and without him, they would likely be even further down the league.

Speaking after Arsenal's victory over Monaco in the Champions League, where Saka found the back of the net twice, Ornstein was full of praise for the England international. The respected reporter labeled Saka a 'stalwart', questioning where the Gunners would be without him.

"After the setback like Fulham, this is when you see an Arsenal team that doesn't overreact, doesn't panic, and they respond with a performance like they did tonight. Saka has just been an absolute stalwart for them. He's irrepressible, and he turns up, he delivers for them in times of need. I don't know where they would be without him."

This season for Arsenal, Saka already has 21 goals and assists combined in 21 games in all competitions. The academy graduate is arguably in the form of his life, and it's scary to think he's not even hit his prime age yet. Saka isn't just a consistent and reliable performer for his club, he's almost a guaranteed starter for his country too and was a key contributor under Gareth Southgate.

If Arsenal are going to mount a battle for the Premier League title, then there's no doubt Saka will be a key part of that. If he continues to avoid serious injuries, he could go down as one of Arsenal's greatest players of the modern era.