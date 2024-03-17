Highlights Bukayo Saka has developed into a top talent after coming through the academy at Arsenal.

Saka's consistency at a young age make him stand out in Europe's top-five leagues.

Arsenal's academy has the potential for more stars like Saka, with high hopes for young talent like Omario Cozier-Duberry.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka burst onto the scene as a youngster, coming through the academy and quickly becoming a key player at the Emirates Stadium. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now told GIVEMESPORT that we're now looking at a player that is worth in excess of £80m-£100m.

Mikel Arteta has transformed the Gunners from a side that struggled to qualify for Champions League football to a team who are now competing for the Premier League title on a regular basis. Saka has been a key component for the Spanish manager, and he's grown into a player that the north London outfit wouldn't even consider offloading.

Many academy products struggle to make the grade in professional football, so it's a huge credit to the England international that he's developed into one of the best wingers in the world. If a club were to show an interest in poaching Saka from the Gunners, then they would have to arrive at the negotiating table with a hefty amount of money.

Arsenal Have Developed Saka Into a World-Class Talent

Saka made his debut for the Gunners back in 2018, featuring in a Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava in a 3-0 victory. The Ealing-born winger found the back of the net for the first time in 2019, scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt in the same competition. Since then, the 22-year-old has become a guaranteed regular under Arteta.

Bukayo Saka Premier League Statistics - Season-by-Season Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 27 13 10 22/23 38 14 11 21/22 38 11 7 20/21 32 5 4 19/20 26 1 5 18/19 1 0 0 Correct as of 14/03/2024

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand sparked some debate when controversially denying that Saka was a 'world-class' talent. Theo Walcott, who spent many years at the Emirates Stadium, hit back at Ferdinand's comments, suggesting that his numbers prove his world-class ability...

“Obviously, people are entitled to their opinion, I get it. “For me, he is (world-class). I think his numbers are showing that. His consistency as well, right now, for wingers in the game."

Saka's production over the last few years can't be questioned, and to be scoring and creating so regularly at such a young age is impressive. Considering he's only 22 years old, it's scary to think how the English winger could develop throughout his career. His rise since linking up with the senior squad shows the importance of the academy system, with the Gunners not paying a penny for Saka, a player who could generate hundreds of millions if they chose to sell him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka has more goals and assists combined (21) than any other player aged 22 or under in Europe's top-five leagues this season.

Dharmesh Sheth - Saka Worth in Excess of '£80-£100m'

Sheth has suggested that in the current market, Saka is worth in excess of £80-£100m. The Sky Sports reporter adds that it's difficult for Arsenal to have developed the young winger into someone so valuable, considering the number of players who struggle to make it. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"If you look at Bukayo Saka, how much is he worth in the current market? We're looking at a player worth in excess of £80m-£100m in Bukayo Saka. How much did he cost Arsenal? Nothing at all. So they will use that as an example, if any of these players can make that step up, it can only be a positive for Arsenal on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. For every player that we hear about making it through the ranks at big football clubs, there is probably 10 that we don't hear about. We only hear about them after. They'll join another club, and we hear that they were in the youth academy at an Arsenal, at a Liverpool, at a Manchester United and Manchester City or whatever. So it's very, very difficult for clubs to be able to do that."

Arsenal Have the Next Saka in Academy

The Gunners will be hoping they can continue to develop young stars who can grow into players even close to the quality of Saka. As mentioned, it's difficult to continuously churn out products capable of making it in the Premier League, but former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who now manages the U18 side, believes Amario Cozier-Duberry has similar traits to Saka.

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting."

The north London club are in talks with the young talent over a new deal, with his contract expiring in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

