Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been praised for his performance against Sporting CP by presenter and Manchester United supporter Mark Goldbridge.

The England international is enjoying yet another impressive season for the Gunners and has been a key figure in their attack under Mikel Arteta. Despite his relatively young age, Saka is undoubtedly one of Arsenal's main men and has shown no issues in taking on plenty of responsibility in attack for the north London club.

With 13 goal contributions in just 16 appearances this term, Saka has played a crucial role despite Arsenal's inconsistent start to the campaign. The Gunners enjoyed an emphatic 5-1 victory away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Saka providing an assist and scoring a second-half penalty.

Reacting to the English forward's performance, presenter Goldbridge described Saka as 'unplayable'...

"Saka unplayable tonight!"

If Arsenal are going to have any chance of winning silverware this season, then you'd imagine Saka will need to continue his impressive form. Arteta's side are heavily relying on the output of the academy graduate this term, with no other player hitting double figures for goals and assists combined in all competitions.

Goldbridge also posted during the game that Arsenal were 'killing Sporting down that right side', with Saka a key part of their dynamic on that side of the pitch. It was a somewhat surprising victory for Arsenal in terms of the number of goals they found after struggling to hit the back of the net in Europe so far this season. The Gunners have scored just eight goals in the Champions League this term, with five of those coming against Sporting on Tuesday night.

One thing Arsenal may have to consider in the near future is finding some competition and cover for Saka on the right-hand side of attack. The north London outfit don't have a natural right-winger in their squad other than Saka, and they've been fairly fortunate that he's not picked up and long-term injury issues in his short career so far.