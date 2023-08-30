Highlights Bukayo Saka's perfect Premier League player has traits from some of the best in the league, including Kevin De Bruyne.

Bukayo Saka has created his perfect Premier League player using specific traits from current stars plying their trade in England's top flight, including some teammates and title rivals.

The Arsenal man, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the 22/23 season, was asked to build the ultimate player at the awards ceremony and did a great job. It's hard to argue against many of the different choices he made.

What's interesting is his decision to take traits from a couple of Manchester City players, considering the club's triumph over the Gunners last season for the Premier League title. It seems even one of the Cityzens' closest rivals can't deny the talent of some of their biggest stars. But he curiously chose not to take any attributes from the PFA Player of the Year, Erling Haaland.

There's no denying Saka's loyalty, though, as the majority of the players he uses play for Arsenal, showing the faith he has in his fellow teammates to get the job done.

Without further ado, then, here is how Saka built the perfect Premier League player.

Building the perfect footballer means they'd need to be pretty spectacular with both of their feet, so Saka made sure he picked some incredible players when choosing both the left and right foot for his creation.

When looking at the right foot, he aimed for the sky, picking City's Kevin De Bruyne and that's pretty much as good as it gets. The Belgian has been the best midfielder in England since he moved to the Etihad in 2015. His wand of a right foot has seen him steal the show with some incredible assists and goals over the years.

When picking the left foot, he had to make sure he chose someone who lived up to De Bruyne, and rather brashly, Saka chose himself for the honour. The Englishman has been one of Arsenal's best players in recent seasons and his left foot plays a large role in his success.

There are few players in England who have the level of ability with their left foot that he does, so it's fairly understandable that he'd turn to himself. But given Haaland's goalscoring record last season, there will certainly be some who believe the striker should have featured.

What other players did he use?

The rest of the players Saka chose are pretty much some of the very best in England. For speed, quite surprisingly, he chose Gabriel Martinelli, who wouldn't immediately spring to mind as one of the fastest players in the Premier League but has been regularly whipping up and down the wings for Arsenal.

His speed has seen him burst past defenders with ease, so it's a fair decision and makes sense once he revealed he was picking Kyle Walker for strength. The City defender would have immediately sprung to mind for his speed, but his strength has become quite an underrated trait.

To round out the challenge, Saka had to pick the ultimate footballing IQ for his player and he turned to another Arsenal teammate, choosing Martin Odegaard.

The former Real Madrid man has been a sensation for the Gunners following his move to London, and it seems his IQ for the game can be credited with his success.

Nothing in football is certain, as we've seen numerous times over the years, but looking at Saka's perfect Premier League player, it seems inevitable that he'd have a boatload of Ballon d'Ors waiting for him in the future.