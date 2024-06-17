Highlights Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden excel at the club level, but Saka has proven to be a more reliable performer on the international stage.

Despite their similar roles as wingers, Saka is the prominent attacker while Foden is asked to be more of a creator.

Foden's performance for England may benefit from a change in management, as he has struggled to replicate his club success consistently under Gareth Southgate.

In Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, England have two of the most talented players in the game right now. The Arsenal man is 22 years old and appears destined to lead the Gunners to great things. The Manchester City star, on the other hand, has already won countless honours at the age of 24.

Foden was named the Premier League Player of the Season in 2023/24 as he lifted a sixth top-flight title at Man City. With 19 league goals and 8 assists, he was widely understood to be the best player in the division.

Saka shone too, with 15 goals and nine assists in the league as Arsenal just fell short of a first Premier League title since the Invincibles. Undoubtedly, the pair are brilliant players but for one reason or another, this quality doesn't translate for both onto the international stage with the Three Lions.

Foden vs Saka General Stats for England

Arsenal man the bigger threat

Foden vs Saka Stats for England Stat Foden Saka Games 35 34 Goals 4 11 Assists 8 8 Cards (Yellow/Red) 1/0 0/0 Minutes 2,219 2,191

Foden made his debut for England as a 20-year-old and has since gone on to play for his country on 35 occasions. In this period, he has found the back of the net just four times. Saka had just turned 19 when he first got the call-up from Gareth Southgate, and has bagged 11 goals since.

With both having played a near identical amount of minutes, it's certainly a fair point to judge the two and in simple terms, the Arsenal star has been a far more reliable player. He's bagged seven more goals and matched Foden's assist output despite having played 28 minutes fewer.

But, of course, a lot of England internationals are friendlies against opponents who, with all due respect, don't present much of a challenge. With that in mind, it makes sense to look at the duo on occasions when it really matters, such as international tournaments.

When you remove friendlies matches, and just take into account goals and assists at the World Cup and Euros, Saka is still superior with three goals and two assists in nine games (640 minutes), compared to Foden who has one goals and two assists in eight games (508 minutes).

It's also telling that Southgate has preferred to give the Arsenal star more game time when it has really mattered, highlighting how the 22-year-old has been able to translate his talent onto the world stage with greater consistency.

Foden vs Saka Stats for England at Qatar 2022

Both impressed at the World Cup

Foden vs Saka Stats for England at Qatar 2022 Stat Foden Saka Games 4 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 2 0 Minutes 259 293 Shots 1.4 2.2 Shot Accuracy % 25 71.43 Chances Created (per 90) 2.1 1.6 Passing Accuracy % 81.37 79.21 Take-on Success % 75 25 Fouls Won (per 90) 1.4 1.9 Duels won (per 90) 3.9 5 Ball Recoveries (per 90) 3.2 4 Touches in Opposition Box (per 90) 2.8 5.3

So far, the biggest tournament for the pair was undoubtedly the World Cup. This is the pinnacle of the sport for any footballer and the two men and both were impressive with three goal contributions in four outings.

England would crash out at the quarter-final stage, losing 2-1 to France with Saka winning a penalty for Harry Kane's goal (which is not recorded as an assist). The Arsenal star scored twice in the opener while also netting in the last-16 win over Senegal.

Foden's goal came against Wales in the last group game while he would pick up a pair of assists vs Senegal. Like Saka, he would start on the wing in the defeat against France.

Interestingly enough, what the stats seem to show is the difference in role the two can excel at. Despite both operating as wingers, Saka is very much the attacker, while Foden is the creator.

Playing as a forward, Saka scores more and gets into more dangerous areas, with more touches in the opposition box and more shots, with a greater shooting accuracy. The Man City ace, however, plays as a midfielder, getting on the ball to try and open up the opposition difference with more assists, more chances created and better passing accuracy.

However, Foden has tended to not pass the eye test quite as well as Saka in an England shirt and perhaps he could improve his defensive actions to help this. With the younger player winning more fouls, duels and managing more ball recoveries, it's easy to see why he pops off the screen in a more telling fashion.

Euro 2024 So Far & Verdict

Change of manager may be needed for Foden

Foden vs Saka Stats for England Euro 2024 Stat Foden Saka Games 1 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 1 Minutes 90 76 Shots 0 0 Dribbles 0 3 Key Passes 1 0 Pass success percentage 87.5 90.3 Passes per game 56 31 Bad Touches 2 1

Obviously, it's too early to judge the players truly for their efforts at Euro 2024 in Germany. Still, it was once again Saka who outshone Foden in the opening game against Serbia. The Arsenal man set up the only goal of the game for Jude Bellingham with England winning 1-0.

Saka was a site to behold in the first half, dominating his flank before tiring in the second 45'. He has struggled with injury in the build-up to the tournament so it's no surprise that he faded. Foden, on the other hand, was unable to really have a huge impact on proceedings and drew criticism from Cesc Fabregas.

As we saw in Qatar, once again Saka was more of an attacking winger – completing three dribbles – while the Man City star was asked to get on the ball more and create. This resulted in Foden completing more passes as well as delivering one key pass.

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that both players are still young and their achievements at club level prove without any doubt they have all the talent in the world. That said, it's certainly Saka who has been a better performer on the international stage. Indeed, Foden has very rarely looked like the same player he does at club level.

With that in mind, it may perhaps take a change in manager before he looks truly comfortable in an England shirt. Amid regular criticism, Southgate is likely to leave after Euro 2024 which could mark the start of a new chapter in the 24-year-old's career with the Three Lions. Until that stage, it will be interesting to see how he and Saka perform over the rest of this summer's European Championships.

Stats via Transfermarkt, Squawka, and WhoScored (as of 17/06/24),