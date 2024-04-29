Highlights Bukayo Saka was one of the star performers in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Saka silenced Tottenham fans who chanted: 'You let your country down'.

Saka spoke of his delight after the match and expressed his joy with the team's performance.

Bukayo Saka continued his incredible form this season with another fine display against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon. The Arsenal man scored a goal as his side dispatched their fiercest rivals 3-2 to keep the pressure up on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka became the first Arsenal player to score both home and away against Tottenham in a season since Alexandre Lacazette in the 2019-20 campaign.

Saka scored the Gunners' second goal of the game when he danced past Ben Davies in the Spurs box and slotted the ball past Guglielmo Vicario in the 27th minute. Perhaps the most satisfying moment of the afternoon, though, came when he whipped a corner towards the near-post in the 15th minute and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed it into his own net. It wasn't technically an assist for the Englishman, but considering what he'd been dealing with from Tottenham fans seconds earlier, it was still an incredibly sweet moment.

Saka Silenced Spurs Fans

It was the ultimate response to their chants

After the Euro 2020 final, when Saka missed a penalty in the deciding shootout during England's defeat to Italy, the winger has had to deal with his share of abuse. Whether it's online or in person, some fans are keen to never let him forget the most difficult moment of his career - and that's exactly what Spurs fans were doing during the north London derby.

As the 22-year-old prepared to take a corner for the Gunners, he was bombarded with chants of "you let your country down" from the Tottenham fans who were sat just metres behind him. Remaining composed, he fired his corner into the box and within seconds, it was in the back of the Spurs goal and the fans were completely silent. Watch the footage:

It was such a satisfying response, that Saka couldn't resist, and he turned towards the fans who had been chanting at him and cupped his ear, essentially letting them know he couldn't hear them anymore. It was a hilarious response and former Arsenal man Ian Wright was loving it online.

Saka 'Buzzing' With Result

He described the afternoon as a 'rollercoaster'

After storming out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, Arsenal had to earn their win in the second when Spurs pulled things back to 3-2. It made for an intense final five minutes, but the Gunners held on to secure all three points and keep up pace with Manchester City in the title race. Any win is crucial at this point of the season, but one over your close rivals is extra sweet and Saka spoke after the match, revealing how happy he was with the result.

"I’m delighted. It was worth everything we put in those last 20 minutes. We’re happy to leave here with three points. It was a rollercoaster, but I’m happy. "Big credit to all the defenders, they’ve been amazing all season. We’ve all seen that and they’re getting their credit, they showed that again today, they were so solid. We love this fixture and to score here is nice - I’m buzzing."

Saka's strike on the day means he's the first Englishman to score 15 league goals for Arsenal in a campaign since the aforementioned Wright during the 1996-97 season. If the Gunners are to beat City to the league title, they'll need him to continue this incredible form throughout the rest of the campaign.