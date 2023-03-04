Arsenal now 'close' to agreement with £88m star at the Emirates

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is close to agreeing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium but there are still 'a few details' to iron out, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners youngster has been a key player for Arsenal over the last few years and has started to take his game to another level this season.

Arsenal contract news - Bukayo Saka

Saka's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of next season, as per Transfermarkt. Extending the current deal of the £88m-rated Saka will have undoubtedly been a priority for the Gunners after a sensational start to his Arsenal career.

After coming through the Arsenal academy and with the club showing immense faith in him at a young age, signing a new deal was always going to be expected.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright certainly shares that view, after he said: “People talking about Saka signing a new deal, and we know how much we need Saka. I don’t think there was any real problems with that happening because of his connection with the club," as per the Daily Mirror.

What has Kaynak said about Arsenal and Saka?

Football.London reporter Kaynak has now confirmed that 'positive steps have been made' and a new contract for Saka at Arsenal is now 'close'.

Kaynak told GiveMeSport: "Yeah, close. It's looking like positive steps have been made in terms of, there were positive meetings last week when all the stories came out about Saka having agreed a contract in principle with Arsenal.

"There's still a little bit to go and people I've spoken to have told me there's still a few details that need to be ironed out. So, it's not quite finalised yet.”

How important to Arsenal is Saka?

Saka has played a pivotal role in Arsenal losing just three games all season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta's men scoring 52 goals in the process.

The 21-year-old has contributed 19 goals and assists in the Premier League this season, which ranks him joint third in the league, as per FotMob.

FBRef also have Saka ranked in the top 10% of players in his position in Europe for carries into the penalty area, progressive passes received, and goal-creating actions over the last year.

The England international isn't just one of Arsenal's most important players, but he's one of the most effective and exciting young players in the whole of Europe.