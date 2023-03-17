Kim Kardashian was a surprise attendee for Arsenal's Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon.

The world renowned influencer watched on at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta's side crashed out of the competition.

Arsenal were eventually beaten on penalties by Sporting following a 1-1 draw.

Granit Xhaka gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the first half, before Pedro Goncalves produced the most sensational of equalisers shortly after the interval.

Yeah, the Kardashian family were treated to something of a European classic on Thursday evening in north London.

And after the game, Kim, her son Saint West and his friends were the recipients of an unexpected surprise.

Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka, who scored his penalty in the shootout, took the time to FaceTime them all after initially missing them at the Emirates on Thursday.

Kim uploaded footage of the call to her official Instagram page, a platform where she has a whopping 348 million followers.

Check out the video here:

In case you weren't aware, Saka is now a global superstar.

The England international has enjoyed a remarkable campaign at club level after also excelling at the 2022 World Cup.

In 27 Premier League matches this season, Saka has scored 10 goals and recorded nine assists, an impressive return in anyone's book.

No wonder he is Saint's favourite Arsenal player, eh?

So, what next for Saka and Arsenal?

After their defeat to Sporting, the Gunners and Saka will have to quickly switch focus to the weekend's action.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in Sunday's sole Premier League fixture and a victory for the home side would see them move eight points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Manchester City will not be able to narrow the gap before the international break either, as they're playing in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Burnley.

After club football's first sabbatical of 2023, Arsenal host Leeds United, while City take on arch enemy Liverpool at the Etihad.

It's going to be a Premier League title race to remember, of that you can be certain.