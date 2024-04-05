Highlights Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal's last game due to injury.

The final training session on Friday will determine Saka's availability for the upcoming game.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka missed their previous fixture against Luton Town earlier this week, and Mikel Arteta has now provided an update on his fitness ahead of their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The England international has rarely been seen out of Arteta's squad this season, but Saka failed to make the squad against Luton in the week due to injury. The Gunners face Brighton on Saturday evening, and Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of his young star.

Saka facing fitness fight

Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Brighton, Arteta has now provided an update on the fitness of Saka, confirming that he will be assessed in their final training session on Friday afternoon...

“We will know. We will have a training session in a few hours and we will know if he is fit or not.”

It'll be a major boost for the north London club if Saka is fit enough to return, despite the Gunners coping without him in the week. The Seagulls are likely to be a tougher test, especially away from home, but Arteta won't want to rush him back ahead of the final few months of the season. Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe both came into the starting XI against Luton and impressed, and the duo have struggled to break into the side so far this campaign.

Bukayo Saka Premier League Statistics - Season-by-Season Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 28 13 8 22/23 38 14 11 21/22 38 11 7 20/21 32 5 4 19/20 26 1 5 18/19 1 0 0 Correct as of 05/04/2024

It's no surprise that Saka is starting to pick up the odd injury after playing so many games at such a young age, despite being just 22 years old, the academy graduate already has 217 appearances for the senior squad. With the Gunners regularly competing in three or four competitions at a time, Saka has rarely been given a rest, especially after he's now a guaranteed starter for England when fit.

Arteta Discusses Partey Future

The Arsenal midfielder linked with a departure

With Thomas Partey's contract expiring next summer, question marks have been raised about his future at the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal midfielder made his first start since August against Luton this week, and after the match, he was asked about his future at the club, confirming that his 'head is always here'.

Arteta was later asked about Partey in his press conference before the Brighton game, reiterating how important the Ghanaian midfielder is for the Gunners...

"He’d better have his head here because we are playing for big things. He’s a top player and important for us. He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him."

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt