Arsenal are hoping that Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Saka is yet to feature for the Gunners in 2025 after picking up an injury back in December. Mikel Arteta's side have fallen behind in the Premier League title race after Saka's injury, so they will be desperate to see him return to action as they look to advance in to the next round of the Champions League.

Europe's elite club competition is Arsenal's only chance of securing silverware this season, unless they can somehow overturn a 12-point deficit in the Premier League to beat Liverpool to the title. The Gunners face Real Madrid in the first-leg of their quarter-final tie on April 8th, giving Saka a few weeks to fully recover.

The Gunners are feeling confident

Writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal are hoping that Saka will be fit enough to return against Real Madrid in early April. Ornstein also adds that returning in early April fits in with the estimated recovery timescale from when he initially underwent surgery on his hamstring injury.

"As John Cross was first to report, that appears to be the hope of Arsenal and Saka. It would also fit with the estimated recovery timescales when he underwent surgery. But they won't rush him or take risks and rightly so."

If Saka could return for the Real Madrid clash it would be a major boost for the Gunners. Despite the England international missing the whole of 2025 so far, he's still provided more goals and assists combined in the Premier League than any other Arsenal player this season.

In separate news, Arsenal are set to open formal talks with Saka over an extension of his current contract. The 23-year-old's deal is set to expire in 2027, and the Gunners will understandably be hoping to tie him down to a longer contract considering his importance to the side.

