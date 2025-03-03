Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could still be a 'while away' from any return to action for the time being, according to reports - with the Gunners star absent from training as the club prepare for their Champions League round of 16 clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.

The England star has been absent since December, having suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace just before the Christmas break - and though he was seen in Dubai at the club's warm weather training camp earlier in February, his absence means that he could still be a while away from any return to action as the Gunners continue to toil in their bid to win the Premier League title.

The report from BBC Sport's 'Live Blog' states that Arsenal's players gathered around manager Mikel Arteta in a huddle after going through their warmup in training - though there were still no signs of Saka throughout the group.

The winger has been their most consistent star throughout the Arteta era, scoring 67 goals and registering 63 assists in just 250 games for the club, including notching 52 goals in the Premier League, to stamp his mark as one of the best wingers in world football - and it's no surprise that Arsenal have faltered in the league and cup competitions in his absence.

Crashing out of the League Cup semi-finals to Newcastle United and the FA Cup to Manchester United, any hopes of a title rested upon the club keeping the pace in the Premier League with Liverpool.

However, six wins from 10 games hasn't been enough to keep the pace with a rampant Liverpool side, and that means that the Champions League is now their only realistic chance of a trophy, with Arne Slot's side 13 points clear and boasting a game in hand in the top-flight.

If Arsenal do progress against PSV, it's likely that Saka will return for the quarter-final against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, which would take place at the start of April - but whether they get there remains to be seen without the Englishman's quality putting the Eredivisie side to the sword.