Key Takeaways Robert Pires' recent comments about Jeremy Doku being better than Bukayo Saka have sparked a frenzy online.

The respective wingers are better at different aspects of wide play, as evidenced by their statistics.

Here, we take a deep statistical breakdown of Pires, Doku and Saka's respective Premier League careers.

Arsenal icon Robert Pires has upset the applecart by suggesting that Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku – at the time of writing – is better than his club’s very own, Bukayo Saka. The Englishman, 23, has been a pivotal part of his boyhood club since emerging from the Hale End academy ranks, whereas Pep Guardiola’s winger has been less impactful.

The Frenchman, who won two Premier League titles with the north Londoners, has suggested that London-born Saka, for all of his brilliance, currently lacks the ‘consistency and experience’ needed to be better than Doku, 22.

“Bukayo still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games. Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts."

Related Robert Pires Claims Jeremy Doku is 'Better' Than Bukayo Saka The Frenchman believes that Saka needs to add a level of consistency to his game to match the Belgian's exploits.

Statistically, however, who comes out on top? Using numbers from WhoScored to compare the pair’s displays from the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and from the Premier League website and FBRef to compare their exploits to Pires himself, below is a deeper dive into their statistics.

Saka vs Doku – 23/24 Premier League Stats

There's a clear winner

Close

It’s worth mentioning that Saka of Arsenal played plenty of more minutes for his side than Doku did – thanks to the star-studded nature of the reigning champions – for Guardiola and his entourage. As such, the focus of the statistics will be ‘per game’ to ensure there is consistency across the board.

Although a winger’s forte does not necessarily need to be shooting, Saka’s 3.1 shots per game blows Doku’s 1.9 out of the water. That said, given that the latter plays alongside the ever-reliable goal source, Erling Haaland, his need to be a threat in front of goal is lessened.

From a passing perspective, the duo share the spoils. Saka produced more key passes per game in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign (3.1 to Doku’s 1.9), teeing up his teammates on a more regular basis.

Related Ranking the 9 English Players Most Likely to Win the Ballon d'Or Several English players might be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

Elsewhere, despite the Arsenal man being more direct and creative with his passing ability, Doku is more precise. His pass success rate of 86% backs up that claim, while Saka was pinpoint with his passes, whether that be long or short, 83% of that time.

Doku, regarded as one of the ‘most impactful’ wingers in world football, is more fruitful when it comes to dribbling, too, with him completing three a game, which, in itself, is a phenomenal rate. Saka, meanwhile, completed 1.4 dribbles per game.

Saka delivered more crosses for his club teammates, though, totting up 1.3 per game throughout the 38-game campaign. Ex-Anderlecht man, Doku, completed a, in comparison, paltry 0.4 per game.

Also stronger from a defensive standpoint, as showcased by his better tackles and interceptions rates per game, Saka is, overall, the superior winger – and that’s even before looking at their return in front of goal, categories in which the 42-cap England international flies in.

Saka vs Doku - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Saka Doku Minutes 2.937 1,596 Goals/Assists 16/9 3/8 Shots per game 3.1 1.9 Key passes per game 2.6 1.6 Pass success rate (%) 83 86 Dribbles per game 1.4 3 Crosses per game 1.3 0.4 Tackles per game 1.9 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.4 0.3 Overall rating 7.67 7.24

Pires vs Saka vs Doku - Premier League Stats

The latter two are still in the infancy of their respective careers

Close

Of course, it must be taken into account that Pires, at the time of writing, has played more games (198) than both Saka (173) and Doku (32); though, by the end of the latter duo’s careers, who’s to say that they both won’t surpass the World Cup winner?

Regardless, similarly to the aforementioned comparison between the current Premier League wingers, let’s take a look at statistics from a ‘per game’ basis. In terms of goals, Pires - one of Arsenal's greatest ever players, recorded a quietly brilliant 0.31 per game, while Saka’s rate of 0.28 and Doku’s paltry rate of 0.09 are inferior.

The trio’s respective assists are an interesting story. While Pires just pips Saka to the all-time tally with 41 and 38, respectively, Doku’s per game rate is superior to the aforementioned duo. Although the Borgerhout-born ace, 22, has notched just three assists throughout his 32-game stint in the top tier, his assists per game rate stands at 0.25.

Saka’s return of 0.22 and Pires’ of 0.21 are below that of the Belgian, perhaps shockingly. The former runs away with the gold medal in terms of a) shots per game and b) shot accuracy (%).

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Arsenal Players Arsenal has been the home of some of the most successful individual seasons by players over the years.

Despite being in the infancy of his career, the London-born ace – widely revered as one of the best wingers in the Premier League right now – has a tendency to cut in and make a difference in front of goal, as evidenced by his rate of 2.18 shots per game.

Pires’ role in Arsene Wenger’s illustrious Arsenal side, however, was to be more of a left midfielder, shouldering much more of a defensive responsibility, and, as a result, took much fewer shots in comparison – 2.09 per game. Doku has taken 1.8 per game across his 32 Premier League outings.

Saka's shot accuracy is also the highest of the trio (35% compared to Pires' 33% and Doku's 34%), while his passes per game rate (30.82) is also the greatest. The Arsenal legend racked up 29.84 per game in his top flight stay, whereas Doku - thus far, at least - has notched 27.69 per outing.

Expectedly, Pires’ trophy haul, during his time spent on the red side of north London, is the most fruitful – but you may be surprised to learn that neither Saka nor Doku are too far behind in terms of silverware.

Across his 284-game career at the Gunners, the tricky Pires won two Premier League titles in 01/02 and 03/04, while the former France international also added a trio of FA Cups – 2002, 2003 and 2005 – to his CV.

Perhaps unlucky to not add more winners’ medals to his personal cabinet (having finished second in the league for the past two seasons), the current Arsenal poster boy has the singular FA Cup, in 2020, and two Community Shields in his repertoire, while Doku has one FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League and Community Shield apiece.

Pires vs Saka vs Doku - Premier League Stats Statistic Pires Saka Doku Appearances 198 173 32 Goals 62 48 3 Goals per game 0.31 0.28 0.09 Assists 41 38 8 Assists per game 0.21 0.22 0.25 Shots per game 2.09 2.18 1.8 Shot accuracy (%) 33 35 34 Passes per game 29.84 30.82 27.69 Honours Premier League (01/02, 03/04); FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2005) FA Cup (2020); Community Shield (20/21; 23/24) FIFA Club World Cup (2024); Premier League (23/24); Community Shield (24/25)

All statistics per Transfermarkt, Premier League and FBRef - correct as of 12/09/24