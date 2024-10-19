Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is absent from the squad to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening due to a hamstring problem.

Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to build on their strong start to the season and leapfrog both Liverpool and Manchester City in the table before they play on Sunday. The Gunners won five of their opening seven games, but drew the remaining two.

Saka misses Bournemouth clash

The winger has sustained a hamstring injury

As team news dropped at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, eyebrows were raised as there was one key omission from the squad. Saka, who has started every one of Arsenal’s league games so far this season, was absent from the starting lineup.

The Gunners released a statement shortly after news dropped, confirming the 23-year-old misses out due to a minor hamstring injury sustained while on international duty. Saka started England's defeat to Greece last Thursday, but missed the victory over Finland in the Nations League a little under a week ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka has scored three goals for Arsenal across all competitions this season

Instead, Raheem Sterling starts on the right flank for Arteta's side. The 29-year-old winger joined the North London club on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day, and this will be his second league start of the campaign, and his third across all competitions.

Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard make up the remainder of Arsenal's front three. Havertz, in particular, has been in scintillating form this season with six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice start in midfield against Bournemouth, while Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori make up Arteta's back four. David Raya keeps his place in goal and will hope to secure is fourth clean sheet of the league season.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 19/20/24)