Highlights Kilbane has mocked Bukayo Saka for his tendency to sustain injuries towards the end of matches.

Fans have condemned Kilbane's comments, with many branding them unprofessional.

Saka remains a key player for England and is set to start for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane was slammed by fans this week for his comments on Bukayo Saka ahead of EURO 2024.

Kilbane was part of the TSN Sports studio team previewing the tournament, which kicks off next week, and was putting together a draft of the best XI of the players going to Germany as he was joined by fellow pundit Stephen Caldwell.

But England fans have fumed about his comments on Arsenal's right-winger, with Kilbane choosing not to select the 16-goal Premier League attacker due to his tendency to fake small injuries.

With Harry Kane and Phil Foden both making the cut in Caldwell's squad, and Declan Rice featuring in the ex-Sunderland man's selection, Kilbane appeared to pull no punches in his criticism of Saka. He said:

"[Saka is] not in the same class as [Antoine] Griezmann [in terms of] his influence on the side. Watch out during the Euros as well with Saka, [he'll be] limping off with 20 minutes to go and then a doubt for the next game."

England And Arsenal Fans Rally to Support Saka

The ex-Premier League player has quickly been condemned

Kilbane's comments were quickly faulted by football fans on social media, with England supporters more informed than any country about the burden of expectation after Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford were subject to similar scrutiny in previous tournaments.

'What rubbish is this? This is just pure hatred', one fan said. While another added, 'Saka is the new Sterling. They're going to hate him for no reason', and another read, 'Absolutely SHAMEFUL from @TSN_Sports and everyone associated.' Elsewhere, others have outed the pundit for his lack of professionalism:

Saka Continues to Maintain the Support of His Manager

Another exceptional season sees him slot straight into England's projected starting XI

Despite not playing for his country since last September, Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's squad for several Premier League campaigns now - becoming one of the best wingers in the country as a result. Last term, he recorded 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games as the Gunners pushed Manchester City to the wire during a two-horse title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Saka and Salah are the only two Premier League players to have registered 40+ goals and 30+ assists. In all, the Arsenal man has been directly involved in 82 goals in 170 league appearances at just 22 years old.

It is these performances that have led the young forward to also be selected in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad ahead of this summer's European Championships. With stiff competition from the likes of Cole Palmer, it is still expected that Saka will be the first-choice in his position as the Three Lions find themselves among the favourites to win the showpiece trophy come July.

To add to Saka's glittering early life as a professional footballer, he became the youngest Englishman to score an international hat-trick since Theo Walcott achieved the feat over a decade ago, last June, when he helped England beat North Macedonia 7-0, which brought his manager to hail him as an 'elite player' who is 'exceptional to work with' - an opinion shared among his teammates and coaches throughout his career so far.