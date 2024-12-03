Arsenal's Bukayo Saka named a surprising Premier League stadium as his favourite ground to play at. The Gunners star boy has lit up the Emirates Stadium ever since emerging onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019. The winger has gone on to become one of the best players in the England's top flight and has competed in some of the biggest stadiums all over Europe, including the Allianz Arena, the San Siro, and Hampden Park.

However, the 23-year-old revealed that it's the home of another Premier League giant that he enjoys playing in the most, with some of his fondest memories taking place there.

Related 20 Best Football Stadiums in Britain [Ranked] From Anfield and Old Trafford, the 20 best stadiums in Great Britain have been named.

Saka Names Old Trafford as His Favourite Stadium to Play In

The winger relishes playing at Manchester United's ground

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2024, Saka surprisingly revealed that Old Trafford is the stadium he relishes playing in the most. Asked what it is like to play at a ground that has previously been described as a 'cauldron,' the elite winger stated:

"When you start from the outside, growing up watching football. The special nights you've seen in the Premier League and Champions League at Old Trafford. It was nice to be on the pitch and play. "I've played there a few times now and I think it's definitely my favourite stadium to play."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka has visited Old Trafford fives times as an Arsenal player, winning twice and providing one goal and one assist.

For the majority of his career, Saka has been aiming to spoil the party at the Theatre of Dreams while playing for Arsenal, but he has also had the Old Trafford crowd on his side on the few occasions he's played there for England. The most recent of these was the Three Lions' victory over North Macedonia in 2023, where the winger scored a hat-trick en route to a 7-0 win.

Related Gary Neville Named Stadium With ‘Best Atmosphere’ He Ever Played in The Manchester United legend named one famous British stadium as having the best atmosphere he ever experienced as a player.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/12/2024.