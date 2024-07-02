Highlights Bukayo Saka has praised Neymar as the most underrated footballer.

England star Bukayo Saka has revealed who he thinks is the most underrated football on the planet. The Arsenal man was asked the question in an interview and, considering how his career has played out, he was the perfect candidate to offer his opinion on such a subject.

Saka is one of the best wingers in world football, and has been demonstrating as much for years with both the Gunners and the England national team. He has been underrated at times, though, particularly from rival fans, which is why he was the perfect man to offer his opinion on who could be the most underrated player on the planet.

Saka Thinks Neymar is the Most Underrated

"He deserves more respect"

Speaking to the press, in footage which went viral online, Saka spoke passionately about who he thought was the most underrated player, and named the former Barcelona star, Neymar, as the player he thinks fits that bill.

“I've got to say Neymar. I think people talk about him but he needs to be spoken about more. He deserves more respect than he gets. Personally, that's what I feel.”

The Brazilian burst onto the scene with Santos, before cementing his place as one of the best footballers in the world at Barcelona. An underwhelming spell with Paris Saint-Germain, followed by a move to Saudi Arabia, though, has been many begin to underrate just how good Neymar can be.

It seems as though Saka has a bit of a soft spot for the Al Hilal player as he also praised the player on another occasion during the interview. This time, he was asked who has the best skills, to which he replied: “Neymar, when it comes to skills there’s not many better than Neymar.”

In another world, the 32-year-old could have perhaps even ended up playing in north London with the Englishman. Indeed, in 2017 while at Barcelona, the Brazilian spoke about his desire to one day play in the Premier League, even name-dropping Arsenal.

He said: "The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows?

"Someday, I would like to play [in] it, yes. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool - these are the teams that are always there fighting."

Neymar for Brazil Games Goals Assists Combined G+A Honours 128 79 59 138 2016 Olympic Gold, 2013 Confederations Cup

Saka Idolised Cristiano Ronaldo Growing Up

His respect for the Portuguese icon has only grown

Despite clearly loving Neymar, Saka had a different idol growing up. While Lionel Messi tends to be the favourite for many, the 22-year-old instead revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his favourite. Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, the Arsenal winger spoke about how much respect he had for the Portuguese legend. He noted how the player's longevity is something he appreciates even more, having become a senior professional himself, saying:

"Personally I can't [imagine playing for as long as Ronaldo], and that's why I have so much respect for him. Obviously, when I was younger, he was my idol, but now that I'm playing football professionally, I have even more respect for him, how he's managed to stay this disciplined and this focused and achieve everything he's achieved, so yeah he's special."

With Ronaldo playing out in Saudi Arabia, it's highly unlikely that Saka will have the chance to face off against his idol again throughout his career. It's easy to see why he admires him so much, though. The Portuguese star performed at an elite level in football for the better part of two decades. Whether it was with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus or his country, he's produced countless moments of magic throughout his career.

He's firmly in the twilight of his time as a professional footballer now, but there's no doubt that Ronaldo's contribution to the sport will be remembered long after he eventually hangs his boots up for good.

