England star Bukayo Saka has stated that Brazil icon Neymar is the most underrated footballer. The Arsenal man was asked the question recently and was full of praise for the former Barcelona forward.

Saka is one of the best wingers in world football right now, although has only shown his top form at Euro 2024 in occasional glimpses – much like the rest of his Three Lions teammates. That said, Gareth Southgate and co are into the quarter-finals where they will meet Switzerland.

Brazil, playing in Copa America, are without national star Neymar who is still recovering from a long-term ACL injury on his left knee. Without the key man, they are currently second in Group D on four points. They could top the group, however, if they beat Colombia in the final game.

Saka on "Underrated" Neymar

"He deserves more respect"

Speaking to the press, in footage which has now been widely circulated online, Saka was asked who is the most underrated player in football. After pausing to think about his response, the 22-year-old was then effusive with his answer:

“I've got to say Neymar. I think people talk about him but he needs to be spoken about more. He deserves more respect than he gets. Personally, that's what I feel.”

It seems as though Saka has a bit of a soft spot for the Al Hilal player as he also praised the player on another occasion during the interview. This time, he was asked who has the best skills, to which he replied: “Neymar, when it comes to skills there’s not many better than Neymar.”

In another world, the 32-year-old could have perhaps even ended up playing in north London with the Englishman. Indeed, in 2017 while at Barcelona, the Brazilian spoke about his desire to one day play in the Premier League, even name-dropping Arsenal.

He said: "The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows?

"Someday, I would like to play [in] it, yes. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool - these are the teams that are always there fighting."

Neymar for Brazil Games Goals Assists Combined G+A Honours 128 79 59 138 2016 Olympic Gold, 2013 Confederations Cup

Saka's Idol Growing Up

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite clearly loving Neymar, Saka had a different idol growing up. While Lionel Messi tends to be the favourite for many, the 22-year-old has instead revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his favourite.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, the Arsenal winger spoke about how much respect he had for the Portuguese legend. He noted how the player's longevity is something he now appreciates even more, having become a senior professional himself, saying:

"Personally I can't [imagine playing for as long as Ronaldo], and that's why I have so much respect for him. Obviously, when I was younger, he was my idol, but now that I'm playing football professionally, I have even more respect for him, how he's managed to stay this disciplined and this focused and achieve everything he's achieved, so yeah he's special."

Both players – who wear the number seven shirts for England and Portugal respectively – are still at Euro 2024 and could end up meeting in the final. Neymar, however, will have to cheer on from the sidelines as Brazil look to go all the way at Copa America.

