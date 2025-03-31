Arsenal and Bukayo Saka are set to hold fresh talks over a new contract, with Andrea Berta taking care of negotiations, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported.

Saka is edging closer to returning for the Gunners after an extended period on the sidelines due to injury. The England international is yet to feature for Arsenal in 2025 after picking up a hamstring problem last year, and there's no doubt he's been a huge miss during that time.

Saka's importance to Arsenal has been amplified in his absence. The north London outfit have fallen short in the Premier League title race and are struggling in the final third, showing how crucial Saka, who earns £195k-a-week currently, is to their side in attack. With Arsenal preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League later this month, the return of Saka from injury will be a major boost.

Arsenal and Saka set for talks

Reporting on X, Romano has provided an update on Saka as he edges closer to returning to action. The reliable reporter suggests that Saka and Arsenal are set to hold talks over a new long-term contract, with new sporting director Berta taking care of negotiations for the Gunners...

"After his imminent return on the pitch, Bukayo Saka and his agents will also have new conversations with Arsenal over new long term deal. No rush as current contract expires in June 2027 but director Andrea Berta will take care of the process also for Saka’s contract."

It's crucial for Arsenal to tie Saka down to a new contract, especially considering the lack of cover Mikel Arteta has on the right-hand side of attack. His absence over the last few months has shown how important the England international is to the Gunners, and if they want to go one step further next season and win the Premier League title, they will need Saka to remain at the club.

Saka hasn't been heavily linked with a move away from the club, but if he shows signs of not being willing to sign a new deal, there will likely be a host of sides interested in securing his signature.

