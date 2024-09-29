As Arsenal claimed a dramatic 4-2 home win against Leicester City on the weekend, it looked as though Bukayo Saka had claimed an incredible Premier League record. The English winger swung in the corner which eventually led to the the Gunners' third goal, and while it initially went down as Leandro Trossard's strike, it has now been given as an own goal.

As such, Saka was robbed of his assist. He had momentarily become the first player to deliver six straight assists in the first six Premier League games of the season but with the goal being credited to Wilfried Ndidi, that record has been wiped away.

Things had started brightly for the north London outfit, as they led 2-0 at halftime thanks to efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard. The Foxes, however, staged an unlikely comeback grabbing two goals – a brace from James Justin – almost out of nothing.

This only set the stage for a dramatic late win at the Emirates, though, with Trossard volleying home a winner – via a hefty deflection off Ndidi – before Kai Havertz added a fourth with almost the final kick of the game.

Saka Assist Taken Away

Trossard strike given as own goal

It had looked as though Mikel Arteta's men would be frustrated on the day, as the game went deep into stoppage time. But aided by an impressive cameo from Ethan Nwaneri, they kept pushing right until the end. And with their 17th corner of the afternoon, Saka swung in a trademark beauty, finding his man at the far post.

Having already got his name on the scoresheet, Trossard connected with the cross, directing a volley at goal. The ball bounced off Ndidi and into the back of the net, breaking Leicester City hearts.

The Belgian wheeled away in celebration and the goal was initially given to him, meaning that Saka could claim the assist for his corner. However, on the official Premier League website, the strike has since been recorded as an own goal, meaning the Englishman will not be credited as having a direct contribution towards the effort.

At the time, it was widely reported that the elite winger had broken the record, but the history books will now tell a very different story.

Saka vs Leicester City Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 102 Accurate passes 50/54 (93%) Key passes 8 Big chances created 4 Dribble attempts (succ.) 12 (8) Ground duels (won) 23 (12) Match rating 9.4

Saka Shares Assist Record With Theirry Henry

Also managed five in five

As a result of the strike being changed to an own goal, Saka's run will end with five assists from the opening five games of the season. If it's of any consolation, this does at least mean he still holds the record – but he now shares it, instead of being out alone on that front.

Indeed, fellow Gunners, the legendary Thierry Henry also managed the rare feat of providing five assists in the first five Premier League games of a campaign, doing so at the start of 2004/05.

The Frenchman set up goals during wins over Everton, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Norwich, and Fulham, which all came at the tail end of the 49-game Invincibles unbeaten run.

While Saka will be disappointed by the decision to take the record away from him, he'll no doubt be happier to have led his team to another win, wearing the captain's armband in Martin Odegaard's absence, as Arsenal now sit third in the league, level with Manchester City, and one point behind Liverpool.

Stats via SofaScore and Premier League - correct as of 29-09-24.