Highlights Bukayo Saka's reaction to Arsene Wenger's praise was wholesome and genuine, showing his appreciation for the iconic figure's kind words.

Wenger highlighted Saka's exceptional talent both as a person and player, emphasising his discipline, responsibility in big games, and skills.

As one of England's top players, Saka's future success depends on his continuous improvement and dedication to his career.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka received a barrage of compliments from former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger – and his wholesome reaction said it all as he recognised that such words coming from an iconic club figure was a special moment for him.

The Frenchman managed true Gooner legends such as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp during his tenure and is, therefore, well-versed in knowing what he’s talking about – and the 22-year-old, who emerged from Hale End to become one of the first names on the team sheet is the latest star to be showered in praise.

When quizzed about what he made of him as a person and a player, Wenger – despite not knowing him too well – was quick to call him ‘exceptional’, while highlighting his impeccable personality. One thing the 74-year-old – a former boss with 15 Manager of the Month awards – did mention, however, was that he'd like to see the youngster 'standing up against things' more often given how often he gets fouled.

“As a person, I don’t know him well enough to assess his personality. The only thing I can tell you is from the noises that get out from the club. He is an exceptional person, and his behaviour is impeccable. As a football player, he is top-class. I like the fact that he takes the responsibility in the big games. “He doesn’t moan a lot and gets on with it, he gets kicked a lot. I would like him to be more standing up against things, although he’s not scared of anybody. He tries until the last minute. He’s disciplined, he’s a team player. I must say, for me, he’s exceptional. I hope we can keep him for a long time because he’s an exceptional football player."

Related The 10 best Premier League managers of all time ranked based on stats Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson all crack the top 10 with their points-per-match average.

Saka’s response to Wenger praise

'Wow. It means a lot'

Sports correspondent, Carrie Brown, managed to sit down with Saka and show him the video – and his wholesome reaction has stolen the hearts of many associated with the capital club. Taking aback by the kind words, you can see that Saka himself – one of the best Premier League wingers currently – had to take a moment before responding.

“Wow. It means a lot. First of all, he’s Arsene Wenger so you listen anything he says, you listen straight away. He’s seen and worked with some amazing players over the years, so for him to say that about me is really nice. So, thank you, I appreciate it a lot.

Saka 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Foden and Rashford Player Saka Foden Rashford Goals 12 8 5 Assists 7 7 2 Shots per game 3 2.8 2.2 Pass success (%) 83 89.1 77.7 Key passes per game 2.5 2 0.8 Dribbles per game 1.4 1.4 1.7 Crosses per game 1.4 0.5 0.1 Overall Rating 7.68 7.35 6.75 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 24/02/24

Saka was then reminded that Wenger managed to produce a wry smile when admitting that he would like the impressive winger to remain in the red half of north London for a long time. He was then - by Brown - asked what that meant to him. In response, the 22-year-old said:

“It does mean a lot. Like I said, he’s won at Arsenal before. He knows what it takes so it seems like from the stuff he’s saying about me that he believes in me as a player and as a person – so like I said, it means a lot and I’m really grateful.”

For quite some time now, Saka has been imperative to how Arsenal set up and play – so much so that Arteta and his entourage are reluctant to keep him on the substitutes' bench. In search of Premier League glory, the winger has played all but one game for the Londoners with 15 goals and 13 assists notched across all competitions. A goal involvement every 96 minutes makes him an immovable object – and it seems as if Wenger knows that.

Wenger makes bold Saka claim

Named him as one of England’s three best players

With Euro 2024 looming in the distance, all players from the continent – English or not – will be keeping a close eye on the tournament in the hopes of being selected. Of course, Saka will be on the plane for Gareth Southgate come the summer. That hasn’t stopped former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand from causing an uproar among Arsenal fans by claiming that Saka was still not world-class, despite his continuous return of goals, assists and magical moments for both club and country.

Speaking to beIN Sport ahead of Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Porto in the Champions League, Wenger was on hand to back the Gunners star man, claiming that he is among a trident of England’s top players.

Related Comparing Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden's 2023/24 stats Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Bukayo Saka is not world class yet.

“He’s top level because the players at that age that make differences at that level of the game have a great future. He’s a top person as well you know humble wants to learn wants to work his career will now be decided by how much he wants to continue to improve. He’s already certainly one of the three best English players.”

While many may agree with Ferdinand that Saka still has a while to go before being named alongside some of the beautiful game’s current star men, there’s no disputing his importance for Arteta’s title-charging Gunners. Destined to become an Arsenal legend, Saka is still in the embryonic stages of his career – and his creative exploits, realistically, have no ceiling.