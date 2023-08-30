Highlights Arsenal fans' unwavering love for Bukayo Saka is evident, as they would refuse to sell him even if it guaranteed winning the Premier League.

The support shown to Saka after Euro 2020 must have influenced his decision to sign a contract extension, solidifying his commitment to the club until 2027.

Saka's recent accolade as PFA Young Player of the Year will boost his confidence and drive him to continue his impressive performances for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka's wholesome reaction to Arsenal supporters showing just how much they love him is all you need to see today. Gunners supporters were asked whether they'd take winning the Premier League this season if it meant Saka left in the summer. Most of us were the first fan with his shocked reaction: "That's a mad question, bro."

Goal have posted a video on their official Twitter account showing someone posing the question to Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium, and each one vowed they would never sell Saka, even if it guaranteed winning the Premier League. Many will scoff at the response, but every side has that one player supporters would never want to leave.

Saka reacted to the video on the same night he was crowned 2023 PFA Young Player of the Year, ahead of a certain Erling Haaland. Goal showed the England winger footage of Arsenal supporters' reaction to the question, and his response was wholesome to say the least. His face lit up immediately while watching on, eventually responding with: "Wow. That's real love."

Video: Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal fans' love

It's not the first time Arsenal supporters have shown their adoration for Saka. Following his penalty heartbreak for England in the final of Euro 2020, he received abhorrent abuse. Gunners fans all came together young and old, sending gifts and writing letters of support to their 'Starboy'.

The love Saka was shown would've undoubtedly influenced his decision to sign a new contract back in May. The extension committed his future to the club until 2027, with the winger saying after putting pen to paper: "I'm at the right place."

Saka wins PFA Young Player of the Year

Saka deservedly picked up the Young Player of the Year award after a scintillating campaign, with 26 goal contributions in all competitions. Arsenal challenged Manchester City for the majority of the season before falling short of the eventual treble winners. Saka and Arsenal will hope to go one step further this season and clinch their first Premier League title since the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04.

Saka tweeted after the ceremony: "It's an honour for me to accept this award and have my name alongside the previous winners. To have your peers acknowledge you is a very special feeling! Thank you to the PFA, and congratulations to all the other winners and nominees this evening."

The award will no doubt boost Saka's confidence even more, and he will be hungry to add to his collection in the next few seasons. He was involved in all 38 Premier League games last season for the second consecutive campaign and starred for England in the World Cup in Qatar, scoring three times in four games as The Three Lions reached the quarter-finals.

Saka is quickly becoming Arsenal's most important player. He is the one to unlock defences and the player Arsenal turn to in order to make a difference. He will have his sights set on being the difference maker again this weekend as Mikel Arteta's men welcome Manchester United to the Emirates in what is expected to be a fascinating game.

Arsenal are one of six unbeaten sides after the opening three games of the season and currently occupy fifth position, two points off champions Manchester City, but they did drop two disappointing points at the weekend, drawing 2-2 at home against 10-man Fulham.

Saka, like many players, will not reveal his personal targets for the season, though, he is likely to expect similar, if not better numbers than last season.