Highlights Bukayo Saka does not believe that playing him at left-back will solve England's problems at Euro 2024.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright suggested moving Saka there so that Cole Palmer could play on the right.

Saka started his senior career as a left-back, playing 21 games there for Arsenal.

England star Bukayo Saka disagrees with Ian Wright's sentiments that he should start at left-back for England's round of 16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024. It has been a tough tournament for the Arsenal man, who, like many others in the Three Lions camp, has struggled to live up to expectations.

Many have called for Chelsea's main man, Cole Palmer, to be handed the opportunity on the right flank. This has led to the ITV pundit suggesting that Gareth Southgate move Arsenal's number seven to left-back in order to accommodate both himself and Palmer. However, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, the 22-year-old has given his opinion and said that it would be a bad idea.

Saka Says Playing Out Of Position is Not the Solution

The winger says he trusts Southgate's team selection

After England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia, which saw them top Group C, Wright explained that by playing the Arsenal wide man at left-back, you could get him more involved in proceedings, proposing:

"I saw a stat about Kieran Trippier being our second most productive player, touches and passes. I'm thinking, how are we going to get Palmer into the team if that's the case? "With how naturally left-sided Saka is, could you maybe put Saka at left back, and put Palmer on the right? Simply because we need to get some balance and fluidity in the game."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Saka was informed about 'Wrighty's' suggestion to play him on the left-side of defence. In response, the attacker claimed that it was not the right solution to England's current poor form. He stated:

"Obviously, I love Ian Wright, he says so many great things about me, but I don’t think putting me out of position is the solution. But at the end of the day, we can talk about this, but it is in Gareth’s hands and we just all have to trust whatever Gareth selects on the day."

Saka is not unfamiliar with playing at left-back, having done so when he first broke into the senior squad at the Emirates. In total, Saka has played 21 out of his 226 appearances in that role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka provided the assist for England's opening goal of Euro 2024 in their 1-0 win over Serbia

Scholes Slams Wright's Calls to Play Saka at Left-Back

The Manchester United legend claims Wright is scared of Saka being dropped

One man who did not agree with the 60-year-old's tactical tweak was Manchester United icon Paul Scholes. Taking to Instagram to respond to the suggestion, Scholes mocked his former Premier League foe by claiming that Arsenal fans were frightened about seeing one of their own players dropped:

"Making me p*** these Arsenal legends trying to get Saka in at Left Back because they’re afraid he’s gonna be left out for Palmer.

Despite his fantastic season at club level, Palmer has been reduced to just one substitute appearance so far at Euro 2024, replacing Saka in England's 0-0 draw against Slovakia. Chelsea's Player of the Season put in a lively cameo, though, with Southgate now having to consider who his best player is on the right flank.