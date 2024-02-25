Highlights Bukayo Saka responded to Rio Ferdinand's claims about his world-class status after scoring against Newcastle United.

Saka extends impressive scoring record of late, praising his teammates for assists as Arsenal seek Premier League glory.

Arsenal legend Theirry Henry has recently defended Saka's credentials as world-class while acknowledging Premier League title isn't the sole criterion.

Bukayo Saka delivered the perfect response when asked whether his stunning effort against Newcastle United in their 4-1 Premier League triumph was ‘world-class’. The Gunners' star man simply replied "no comment" amid bold claims from Rio Ferdinand that – at the moment – he isn’t quite at that level.

Mikel Arteta's side kept themselves firmly in the title race after winning their sixth domestic outing on the bounce – and the Englishman was at the heart of their victory against the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium. Notching their third of the affair, London-born Saka drifted inside and calmly curled his strike into the back of the net to put his side home and dry, despite former Arsenal man Joe Willock grabbing a consolation in the 84th minute for the visitors.

Before he shone in the north Londoners' four-goal haul on Saturday evening, Ferdinand had made headlines as he is still not convinced that the 22-year-old is at the highest level, claiming that his lack of prestige in Europe, particularly in the Champions League, lets him down.

"Not yet. Listen, I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it’s almost like what is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet."

Related Rio Ferdinand names the 11 footballers he believes are world-class Rio Ferdinand has named 11 players he sees as world-class, with eight current Premier League stars making the cut.

Saka’s cool response to Ferdinand claim

Claims Arsenal looking to continue promising form

The backlash the former England and Red Devils ace has received since his claim has been profound – even to the extent that he was trolled by Arsenal fans on his flight to Porto for their Champions League Round of 16 clash, but Ferdinand doubled down on his stance.

Post-match, TNT Sports’ Jules Breach was on hand to speak to both Saka and Kai Havertz. Given that his latest strike extended his goalscoring run to seven goals in his last five domestic showings, Breach asked him whether his finish was “world-class”. Saka replied professionally, all while sporting a wry smile – and pre-empted his response with “no comment” before praising his teammates for having a knack for setting him up.

“No comment. But I’m happy with another goal today and, most importantly, I’m happy to win. I am working hard every day on the training ground and giving my best. Obviously, I have great teammates that give me good passes, so that helps as well. “We have been working hard and there is a lot of quality going forward, and it is starting to click now - we just need to continue with this [form].”

Should the Englishman add one more goal to his return during the current Premier League campaign, it will match his joint-most prolific haul of his career thus far. Having notched 13 goals and eight assists in the league – 16 and 13, respectively, in all competitions – Saka is looking to spearhead his side to the near-unthinkable, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool firing on all cylinders, too.

Bukayo Saka Premier League Statistics - Season-by-Season Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 25 13 8 22/23 38 14 11 21/22 38 11 7 20/21 32 5 4 19/20 26 1 5 18/19 1 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/02/24

Thierry Henry disputes Ferdinand claim

'You don't have to win a Premier League title to be world-class'

Before the aforementioned backlash, there was one man who had backed Saka’s status as a world-class footballer. Arsenal hero Thierry Henry said that players who adapt to the thrills and spills of football and find ways to be effective, like Saka does, have to be deemed world-class. The Frenchman played alongside a myriad of elite talent during his years at Arsenal and Barcelona – and as such, his high praise cannot be taken lightly.

Despite pushing Pep Guardiola's side to the wire last time out, Premier League gold has evaded the grasps of Saka and Co. but Henry – inarguably one of the greatest strikers in the history of the English top tier – said that winning a Premier League title is not the sole criterion to becoming world-class. He said:

"You don’t have to win a Premier League title to be world-class. For me, I think he is going in that direction if he isn’t already there. Players that find a way to be effective, no matter what you throw at them. They have to be world-class.”

Saka, with the help of his teammates, will be looking to make Ferdinand eat his words come May when the winner of the Premier League will be crowned. Just two points separate the top three sides at the time of writing and Arsenal – on 58 points – will be looking to achieve top-flight greatness for the first time since the 2003/04 season.