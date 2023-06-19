Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka scored one of the finest goals of his career as England routed North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

And wow, what a strike it was!

The talented 21-year-old was given a sumptuous over-the-top ball by defender-turned-midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold in the early stages of the second half.

But the technique on show by Arsenal’s star boy was second to none. He juggled the ball as two defenders surrounded him just outside the box.

As cool as you like, though, England’s bright young star ventured into the box and lashed the ball home with his left foot as the goalkeeper was left flailing, with no chance of saving it.

Saka had already found the back of the net in the first period, scoring either side of goals from Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford as the Three Lions went in with a 3-0 advantage at the interval.

Shortly after his fantastic link-up with Alexander-Arnold, Saka scored his third of the evening to notch his first-ever hat-trick for his country and make it 5-0 to the hosts.

Watch: Bukayo Saka's sensational goal for England vs North Macedonia

The goals kept on coming, too, as substitute Kalvin Phillips scored within five minutes of his introduction as he neatly tucked away Kane’s layoff.

Kane then bagged his second of the evening moments before being substituted in favour of Callum Wilson.

Bukayo Saka’s importance for England

His latest showing just offers another reminder of why the highly-rated youngster is such a vital cog in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

Galvanised by his domestic form, the Arsenal hotshot has now taken to the international stage and proven why he has nailed down that right-wing position as his.

Just a few years ago, there were concerns about who would operate in the role for Engalnd, but the undeniable brilliance of the Ealing-born man now means he's one of the first names on Southgate’s team sheet.

The resounding win continues The Three Lions' faultless start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Southgate's rampant side have now won their last four outings, scoring 15 and conceding just once in that sequence.