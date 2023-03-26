This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Bukayo Saka scored a stunning goal for England in their clash against Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.

The Arsenal star played his part as the Three Lions defeated Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifying match in midweek.

He was named in the starting lineup once again for the match against Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.]

Saka played a key role in Harry Kane's opener in the 37th minute.

He picked up the ball on the right-hand side and his wonderful cross was poked home by Kane at the back-post.

Saka turned from provided to goalscorer a few minutes later as he doubled his side's lead with a moment of magic.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball some 25 yards out and produced a fine turn to get away from Mykola Matviyenko

He then took aim and his wonderful effort from just outside the box curled beautifully into the top corner. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Bukayo Saka scores stunner for England vs Ukraine

Pure brilliance from Saka.

Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had absolutely no chance. In fact, no goalkeeper in the world would have kept Saka's effort out.

That was the youngster's eighth goal for England. It's surely the best goal he has scored for his country in his short career.

England legends praise Bukayo Saka after stunner in England vs Ukraine

Steven Gerrard knows a thing or two about scoring beauties.

The England legend was covering the game as a pundit for Channel 4 and he was full or praise for Saka.

Speaking about Saka's goal, Gerrard said: "Saka has been the star of the first half. This is all about Saka. Good first touch, takes it on to his favoured side, and the finish is exquisite."

While Gary Lineker tweeted: "Beautiful goal from @BukayoSaka87. Such a wonderfully gifted footballer."

More to follow...