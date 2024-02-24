Highlights Arsenal have thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 to keep themselves firmly in the Premier League title race.

Bukayo Saka's sublime curled effort was the pick of the bunch.

The Gunners scored a pair of goals in both halves, giving the Magpies no chance.

Arsenal continued their incredible free-scoring run of form with an absolute thrashing of Newcastle United, and Bukayo Saka's lovely curled effort was the icing on the cake. The Gunners have been nothing short of scintillating lately, scoring at least three goals in each of their last three games, and they've now extended that run to four matches with a dominant performance against Eddie Howe's men.

Heading into the game, the Magpies knew it was going to be a tough encounter at the Emirates, but they still weren't quite prepared for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's side stormed out to a two-goal lead in just over 20 minutes. They then added a couple more goals in the second 45, to condemn Newcastle to defeat and take all three points. It was Saka's strike that was the highlight, though, with the forward showing sublime skill to curve the ball into the back of the net.

The result keeps the Gunners firmly in the title race alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, with things really heating up at the top. The game also marked Loris Karius' first Premier League appearance in six years, but the keeper was given a rude awakening very quickly.

Arsenal established a two-goal lead very early

An own goal and a Kai Havertz strike had them comfortably ahead in the first half

There was no room for sentimentality as Karius conceded two goals in pretty quick fashion on his first Premier League appearance in six years. First, Arsenal proved why they're so effective from corners in the 18th minute when Sven Botman scored a howler of an own goal from the set piece.

That was just the start, though, as Havertz doubled his team's lead just six minutes later and from there, it was a very one-sided half of football. The Gunners dominated proceedings and Newcastle barely got a look in throughout the first 45 minutes of the match. It threatened to really get out of hand, but they managed to keep the score at 2-0 heading into the interval.

The Gunners came out and repeated the feat in the second half, though.

They scored two more in the second half

A beauty from Bukayo Saka and a sublime header from Jakub Kiwior sealed the deal

While Newcastle came out into the second half and were much better than they were during the first 45 minutes, the Gunners still managed to coast fairly comfortably and bagged another double to collect all three points in style. Saka scored the pick of the bunch in the 65th minute when he danced into the Magpies' box and curled in a delightful effort and left Karius cemented to his spot.

Just four minutes later, they wrapped it up when Jakub Kiwior got on the end of another corner and headed the ball home. Karius likely should have done better with the effort but failed to keep it out. Joe Willock popped up to pull one back and score against his former club late on in the contest, but it proved to be nothing but a consolation prize as the Gunners held on and won the game 4-1.

It was a comprehensive victory and the pair of goals in the second half marked the seventh consecutive half of Premier League football that Arteta's men have scored at least two goals, a league record.