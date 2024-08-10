Highlights Bukayo Saka's shirt numbers have always had 7 in them, culminating in him wearing the number 7 shirt for Arsenal and England.

Saka made his debut for Arsenal wearing 87 and then 77 before switching to number 7 in 2020.

The winger has excelled in the number 7 shirt, showcasing his talent for Arsenal and England in major tournaments, where he has reached two finals.

Since making his professional debut for Arsenal back in 2018, Bukayo Saka has made more than 200 appearances for his boyhood club. He was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2020 and has finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City in the last two seasons. In May 2023, Saka signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Arsenal until 2027, meaning he has plenty of time to propel the team to domestic glory.

Clearly, a lot has changed during his time at the club so far, including his shirt number. Saka is now renowned for wearing the famous number seven shirt for the Gunners, but this has not always been the case. Here is a complete guide to the history of the 22-year-old's shirt number, not only for Arsenal but also for England.

How Saka Earned Arsenal's Number 7 Shirt

His shirt numbers have always had 7 in them

Close

When Saka made his debut for Arsenal in November 2018 during a UEFA Europa League match, he wore the number 87. When he broke into the first-team as a starter, he was then given 77 in a season that saw him make 39 appearances. Saka scored four and registered 12 assists in the 2019/20 campaign, helping his side win the FA Cup with a win against Chelsea in the final.

In July 2020, ahead of the new season, Saka announced on X that he would be following in the footsteps of Arsenal legends such as Robert Pires, Paul Merson, and Alexis Sanchez by wearing the number seven shirt. When he was given a new contract in 2023, the 22-year-old was asked by Ian Wright about the story behind him getting the famous jersey. In the interview, Saka said:

“[Edu’s] actually the person who helped me when I was getting my No.7. Because I had the conversation with him, and I told him which numbers I liked and I couldn’t believe it. “He just said, ‘Yeah, okay. We can give it to you. I was like this (surprised) - like ‘You want to give me the number seven? “He was like, ‘Yeah, of course’. That was one of the moments I realised how much the people at this club believe in me. It was a nice moment.”

Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Saka has not let the number seven shirt go. The upcoming campaign, beginning in August, will be his fifth consecutive year wearing seven on the back of his Arsenal jersey.

Bukayo Saka Shirt Numbers for Arsenal Season Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2018/19 Arsenal, Arsenal U23 87, 11 2019/20 Arsenal, Arsenal U23 77, 11 2020/21 Arsenal 7 2021/22 Arsenal 7 2022/23 Arsenal 7 2023/24 Arsenal 7 2024/25 Arsenal 7

Related Bukayo Saka vs Lamine Yamal Euro 2024 Statistics Compared Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal will go head-to-head in the Euro 2024 final after both impressing for their countries - here's how their stats compare.

England Shirt Number

Switch to seven for Euro 2024

Saka made his debut for England in October 2020 in a 3-0 win against Wales. The Arsenal youngster wore the shirt number three for this friendly but quickly changed to 25 for Euro 2020. This was the tournament where he unfortunately missed the decisive penalty against Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions didn't have to wait long to get another chance of grabbing major silverware, as the Qatar World Cup came only a year after the Euros. Saka wore the number 17, scoring three times in five games. England lost in the quarter-finals to France, but the Arsenal winger was applauded for his individual performances.

Jack Grealish missed out on selection for Euro 2024, and for the last few years, he has donned the seven shirt for his country. This paved the way for Saka to wear the famous jersey for the first time in a major tournament. He scored the equaliser against Switzerland in the quarter-final, in a tie that they eventually won on penalties. However, they were unable to win the tournament, losing to Spain 2-1 in the final. As Grealish looks to find a way back into the set-up, Saka will be confident of tying down the number seven for years to come.

Saka Shirt Numbers at International Major Tournaments Competition Shirt Number Round of Exit Euro 2020 25 Runners-Up World Cup 2022 17 Quarter-Final Euro 2024 7 Runners-Up

Related Why is Bukayo Saka so Good? "Burdened with glorious purpose" the Arsenal and England winger is a special player.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.