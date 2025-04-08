Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gave an interesting response when asked about how he compares to Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The Gunners are set to meet Los Blancos at the Emirates on Tuesday night for their Champions League quarter-final, with the winners going on to face either PSG or Aston Villa.

Question marks have sometimes been raised as to whether or not Saka is a true world-class talent, largely due to the fact that he is yet to win a major trophy while being a key component for club or country. However, the winger fired back at a reporter when asked about his standing alongside Mbappe and Vinicius.