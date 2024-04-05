Highlights Saka, Palmer and Foden have been among the Premier League's standout performers in 2024.

We take a closer look at their respective stats, seeing which of the three English starlets has posted the best numbers so far.

All three players could be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

The second half of the Premier League season has been dominated by a trio of young, English attackers: Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer. The three stars are playing pivotal roles for Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea, respectively, as we enter the final weeks of the campaign.

They can all play on the right-wing - the most common position for both Saka and Palmer, although Foden has been given more license to play in central areas due to the significant absence of Kevin De Bruyne for the majority of the 2023-24 season.

Regardless of roles in their teams, all three men have been standout performers among their peers and could all be in contention for the Premier League Player of the Year award. Palmer (21) and Saka (22) are young enough to be eligible for the Young Player of the Year honour, but their Man City counterpart just narrowly misses out on this category at 23 years old.

That said, we've taken an in-depth look at the statistics behind the sensational English triumvirate. And yes, a winner prevails - in terms of numbers, at least.

Shooting Stats

Cole Palmer leads the way in terms of goals

Putting the ball in the net is the most difficult aspect of football, but this hasn't been a problem for these wonderful attackers, as all three have hit double-figure goals in the current Premier League season with plenty of games remaining.

Chelsea's best performing attacker of the season, Palmer, has 16 goals to his name in his first season playing regularly in the English top-flight. The 21-year-old has scored 16 times, which is more than both Foden (14) and Saka (13) at the time of writing. With the Blues' wide midfielder playing fewer games than the other two men in question, his goals per 90 minute ratio (0.8) is the best of the bunch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has more goals than both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in the 2023-24 Premier League season, despite playing 400+ minutes fewer than his rivals.

However, it's actually the man that was ahead of him in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium that has had the hardest route to goal for the most part. Foden has stepped up to the plate for Pep Guardiola's side, but is still not given the responsibility of taking penalties for the Citizens. Therefore, the roaming attacker doesn't have any spot-kick goals included in his tally, unlike Palmer (8) and Saka (4).

One of the reasons behind Foden's rise to prominence in the goalscoring department is his impressive shot accuracy (73.08%), which is over 10% higher than both of his rivals. He has also been ruthless when given opportunities, as the Man City ace has put Aston Villa and Brentford to the sword by scoring hat-tricks against both teams, including two stunning long-range efforts against the former.

This edges him just ahead of his English colleagues, as Foden averages 0.2 goals from outside the 18-yard box per 90 minutes. Saka and Palmer have both only scored once from this distance, with the Arsenal star's coming in the first game of the season against Nottingham Forest. The pair have 0.1 goals from outside the box to their names at the time of writing.

Bukayo Saka vs Cole Plamer vs Phil Foden - Shooting (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Bukayo Saka Cole Palmer Phil Foden Goals 0.5 0.8 0.6 Non-Penalty Goals 9 8 14 Penalty Goals 4 8 0 Shots (excl. blocks) 1.9 2.6 2 Shot Accuracy (%) 58.33 62.96 73.08 Goals From Outside Box 0.1 0.1 0.2 Conversion Rate (%) 27.08 29.63 26.92

Passing Stats

Phil Foden is a pass master

Arsenal have been the best attacking team in the Premier League so far, racking up 72 goals from their opening 30 games. This is in part down to the wonderfully creative ability of Saka. The winger creates a goalscoring opportunity 2.6 times per game, which is even more than Palmer (2.3) and Foden (2.2). He also has the joint-most assists of the three men (8), alongside the man playing on the blue side of London.

However, in terms of pure possession football, there is no one at the level of Man City. The reigning champions dominate the ball in every game they play and Foden has contributed a huge amount to this over the course of the season. He comes out on top in three different metrics: passes attempted per 90 (52.1), passes completed per 90 (46.2) and, as a result, pass accuracy rate (88.66%).

There's not a huge difference, as Palmer (83.32%) and Saka (83.02%) are relatively close in terms of pass accuracy. The obvious discrepancy comes with the volume of passes attempted by Arsenal's best young talent. Saka looks to find a teammate around 12 fewer times per game than Foden, but this is largely down to the playing styles of the teams and the positions each player takes up. While one drifts inside and looks to pick the ball up whenever possible, the other stays out wide and creates space for others as a result.

Palmer struggles in the passing comparison, although with his club misfiring for large parts of the season, his teammates really haven't helped his case. If Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling were as clinical as Erling Haaland, for example, his numbers would look completely different.

Bukayo Saka vs Cole Plamer vs Phil Foden - Passing (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Bukayo Saka Cole Palmer Phil Foden Assists 0.4 0.4 0.3 Chances Created 2.6 2.3 2.2 Passes Attempted 40.9 47.2 52.1 Passes Completed 34 39.3 46.2 Pass Accuracy (%) 83.02 83.32 88.66

Verdict

Foden is statistically the standout performer

In terms of the statistics outlined above, Foden comes out on top in six of the metrics used, while Palmer is a close second with five. Saka struggles to compete with the other two England stars, but this could be down to the superior performances of most members of the Arsenal squad, in comparison to Chelsea and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, even with the presence of international superstars of the sport such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, to be the standout performer at the Etihad Stadium is some achievement for Foden. Guardiola has a wonderfully talented player on his hands, but so do Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta. If only one man was able to play on the right flank for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024, the statistics suggest Foden would be the best man for the job.

Stats in tables courtesy of Squawka and correct as of 05/04/24.