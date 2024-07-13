Highlights Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka have shone at Euro 2024, with comparisons between the pair being drawn.

Both wingers have been vital in their respective nations reaching the final of the competition.

Yamal and Saka's shooting, passing and dribbling statistics have been compared, with one man coming out on top.

England and Spain will go head-to-head in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. Both nations boast a host of exceptionally talented players within their ranks, particularly when it comes to their right-wingers.

Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka have been two of the best-performing players in the entire tournament, which has meant the two have drawn comparisons to one another. Gary Neville and The Overlap's panel named the England ace in a combined XI between the two teams, sparking huge debate online.

Some believe Yamal has overshadowed Saka at Euro 2024, while others have praised the man who has dragged England through some difficult moments in Germany. That said, the statistical data between the two superstars has been compared below.

Shooting

Both men have found the net once

The pair have featured in all six of their respective nations' games in the lead-up to the final. Yamal has played fewer minutes than his rival, mainly due to Spain's dominant displays and ability to finish the majority of their knockout games inside 90 minutes. La Roja needed extra time to defeat the host Germany but dispatched both Georgia and France before an additional half-hour was necessary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal is the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history after scoring against France at 16 years and 362 days old.

Meanwhile, Saka played a part in two extra-time periods as the Three Lions needed a penalty shootout to beat Switzerland while Southgate's side saw off a stubborn Slovakia team in 120 minutes. The duo have found the net once each, with Yamal's stunning strike in the semi-final making him the youngest scorer in European Championship history. Saka's well-taken goal against the Swiss was enough to rescue England from an early elimination.

This was the Arsenal winger's only effort on target in the competition so far, while Yamal has sent five attempts goalward. Spain have been more of an attacking force than their English counterparts and Barcelona's La Masia product has reaped the rewards as he's managed 12 attempts in comparison to Saka's four.

While Yamal has been the more constant threat to opposing defences, it's Saka who has the better conversion rate, as the 22-year-old has netted 25% of his total shots. This is significantly better than his foe's 8.33% conversion rate.

Bukayo Saka vs Lamine Yamal - Shooting Statistics Statistic Bukayo Saka Lamine Yamal Games Played 6 6 Minutes Played 545 417 Goals 1 1 Shots 4 12 Shots on Target 1 5 Shot Accuracy 25% 41.67% Conversion Rate 25% 8.33% Goals From Inside Box 0 0 Goals From Outside Box 1 1

Passing

Saka has been more heavily involved in the build-up

While Yamal may have been the more involved man when it comes to getting on the end of attacking moves, it appears England's star right-winger has been a lot more involved in build-up play. Saka has played over 60 more passes than his Spanish counterpart. He's found the target with more of these passes, too, as Saka's pass accuracy (87.79%) is the better of the two men.

Despite Saka's involvement in all-round play, Yamal has been more efficient, as the 17-year-old has laid off his teammates three times, while Saka has yet to register a single assist for an England colleague. The Spanish side's attacking freedom has once again benefitted one of the greatest youngsters in world football as he's created more chances (16) than Saka (6), although the Gunners ace has been part of a lacklustre Three Lions attack at times in Germany.

Bukayo Saka vs Lamine Yamal - Passing Statistics Statistic Bukayo Saka Lamine Yamal Games Played 6 6 Minutes Played 545 417 Assists 0 3 Chances Created 6 16 Passes Attempted 213 148 Pass Accuracy 87.79% 85.81% Crosses Attempted 20 18 Cross Accuracy 35% 33.33%

Dribbling

The England ace has displayed his ability on the ball

There are few wingers in world football who look to take on their opposing full-back. Saka and Yamal are two who frequently look to do so and wither cut inside on their stronger feet or run down the line and look to get a delivery into the penalty area.

It's the more experienced man who comes out on top in this metric as Saka has nearly perfected the art of beating a man through pure dribbling technique. Arsenal's talisman has completed two more take-ons (14) than Yamal (12) with a much higher success rate.

Opposing players have also struggled to deal with the Premier League star, as they've resorted to fouling Saka 10 times in only six appearances. Meanwhile, Yamal has won six free-kicks during his exceptional run in the competition.

Bukayo Saka vs Lamine Yamal - Dribbling Statistics Statistic Bukayo Saka Lamine Yamal Games Played 6 6 Minutes Played 545 417 Take-Ons 14 12 Take-Ons Success Rate 60.87% 42.86% Fouls Won 10 6

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Squawka (Correct as of 13/07/2024)