Bukayo Saka has officially signed a new four-year contract at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for an outstanding season where he has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Saka said: “I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club - look where we are.

“For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions; how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff.

“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”

How much is Bukayo Saka earning at Arsenal?

Saka has become Arsenal's highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman was earning £70,000-per-week at Arsenal, per Capology.

His new deal will see him earn close to £300,000-per-week, more than four times what his previous contract was worth.

He will earn a cool £75m over the course of the contract.

The Premier League's highest-paid players

Saka's new deal means he is now among the Premier League's highest-paid players.

View the 20 highest-paid players in England's top tier below, per Capology...

=19. Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool | £220,000-per-week

=19. Rodri | Manchester City | £220,000-per-week

18. Phil Foden | Manchester City | £225,000-per-week

17. Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | £240,000-per-week

=14. Anthony Martial | Manchester United | £250,000-per-week

=14. John Stones | Manchester City | £250,000-per-week

=14. Reece James | Chelsea | £250,000-per-week

13. Gabriel Jesus | Arsenal | £265,000-per-week

12. N'Golo Kante | Chelsea | £290,000-per-week

11. Kalidou Koulibaly | Chelsea | £295,000-per-week

=8. Casemiro | Manchester United | £300,000-per-week

=8. Jack Grealish | Manchester City | £300,000-per-week

=8. Bukayo Saka | Arsenal | £300,000-per-week (per the Daily Mail)

7. Raheem Sterling | Chelsea | £325,000-per-week

6. Raphael Varane | Manchester United | £340,000-per-week

=4. Jadon Sancho | Manchester United | £350,000-per-week

=4. Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | £350,000-per-week

=2. David de Gea | Manchester United | £375,000-per-week

=2. Erling Haaland | Manchester City | £375,000-per-week

1. Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | £400,000-per-week

Saka has vaulted into the top 10 when it comes to the Premier League's highest-paid players.

He now earns more than the likes of Van Dijk, Fernandes and Kante.

Only seven players in England's top tier now earn more than him: Sterling, Varane, Sancho, Salah, De Gea, Haaland and De Bruyne.