Highlights Arsenal fans were left aggrieved after Saka's penalty appeal against Bayern Munich was waved off by the referee, Glenn Nyberg.

The match at Emirates Stadium was balanced on a knife-edge, but neither side were able to grab a winner at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka and the rest of the Arsenal squad were furious with Nyberg upon the full-time whistle for not awarding a penalty in the dying embers.

Mikel Arteta's well-oiled Arsenal side managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final contest – but home fans were left aggrieved after not receiving a penalty for a collision between Manuel Neuer and Bukayo Saka.

With the score level and the match in its dying embers, all it was going to take for either side to reign triumphant at the Emirates Stadium was the one little ounce of magic or luck.

And Arteta’s side were under the impression that a penalty was going to be given once Neuer and Saka came together in the final stages of the contest. The Englishman burst into the box and was in plenty of vacated space. Looking to take it round the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, he collided with Neuer and went to the ground, appealing for a penalty kick.

Saka himself was absolutely furious with the referee, Glenn Nyberg, who waved play on with Arsenal's star man still writhing in pain on the floor. After the final whistle was blown and Saka had returned to his feet, he confronted Nyberg and protested that his side should have been awarded an opportunity to gain the advantage from 12 yards out.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich Settle for 2-2

Substitute Leandro Trossard salvages draw

It took Arsenal just 12 minutes to get their noses in front of Bayern after Saka curled a crucial effort into the back of the net past Neuer, sending the Emirates Stadium faithful into elation. The winger let the ball run across his body before sending it goalwards in exquisite fashion.

Serge Gnabry, formerly of Arsenal, scored against his previous employers just six minutes later, however, as he clawed one back for Thomas Tuchel and Co. Leon Goretzka, who was marauding forward from midfield, slipped his compatriot through and his effort took a nick off David Raya on its way through.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leandro Trossard's goal now means he has scored more goals off the bench than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

With half an hour played, Leroy Sane's blistering run through the sea of red shirts caused Arsenal a mountain of problems. The former Manchester City ace danced through the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho before being tackled to the ground by William Saliba, resulting in a penalty. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur and England's highest ever goalscorer, converted from the spot in typical Kane fashion.

Substitute Leandro Trossard was the host's saviour in the 77th minute. Having replaced Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute, the Belgian ensured to make his limited cameo count - and did so with his right-footed strike, teed up by Gabriel Jesus.

Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand Fuming with Penalty Decision

'How has that not been given?'

While the Arsenal players ensured to let Nyberg be aware of their frustrations, TNT Sports pundits Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand were equally perplexed as to how Arteta's side were not given a penalty in the final moments of the European tie. Keown, formerly of Arsenal, suggested that it was a penalty 'all day long' by saying: "Wow. I mean, from where we were, we thought all day long it's a penalty."

Ferdinand was even more vocal than his punditry partner in his complaints, suggesting that Neuer was lucky not to be reprimanded for his actions in extra time.

"How is that not been given? I can't believe it with VAR and everything. I can't believe that that has not been given. That man there [Manuel Neuer] in the picture has got off light there."

Perhaps a let off for Bayern, who notoriously have a great record against the Gunners, Neuer and Co. will be hoping to put the game to bed as they welcome their quarter-final opponents to the Allianz Arena in the second leg.