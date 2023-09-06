Highlights Bukayo Saka was surprised with the England's Player of the Year award on his birthday, and his reaction was incredibly heartwarming.

Saka's back-to-back wins of the prestigious award showcase just how impressive he has been recently and the impact he has had on both Arsenal and England.

Saka's incredible form, both for Arsenal and on international duty, proves that he is one of the most promising forwards in English football and a key player for the future success of the national team.

A video has been released on social media of Bukayo Saka winning England's Player of the Year award on his birthday and his reaction is incredibly wholesome. The Arsenal star turned 22 years old yesterday when he found out he won the prestigious accolade and was clearly shocked and over the moon with the news.

Tottenham Hotspur man James Maddison was on hand to play a part in the surprise, making for a wholesome video all around. It's the second year in a row that Saka has been named England's Player of the Year, a testament to just how impressive he's been recently.

Another wholesome video was released recently of the Arsenal man reacting to footage of Gunners fans claiming they'd rather keep him at the team instead of winning the Premier League. The revelation clearly meant a lot to him and his reaction was heartwarming, to say the least.

How did Bukayo Saka find out he was England's Player of the Year?

With the England squad all together on international duty right now, it was the perfect time to do something special for Saka and crown him the country's Player of the Year, doing so on his birthday nonetheless.

While he was working on something else, Maddison surprised the Arsenal man with a gift-wrapped box and presented it to him in front of the cameras. The Spurs man had initially said Saka was completely unaware he had won the prestigious award and the 22-year-old initially assumed it was just a birthday present, thanking his teammate for the gift.

It wasn't until he opened the box up that he quite realised what was going on and his stunned reaction to the news was incredibly wholesome. Lost for words, Saka didn't quite know what to say in response, just thanking everyone for the award and revealing how grateful he was.

It was a nice touch to crown him on his birthday, adding a special wrinkle to the accolade that he'll remember for years and having a close teammate do the honours also added to the occasion. You can watch the full video for yourselves below.

Video: Saka gets surprised with England men's Player of the Year award on birthday

How good has Bukayo Saka been this year?

While the England squad is as talented as ever right now, and you could make a case for a number of players deserving an award like this, ultimately, there's no doubt that Saka was the best English player this year.

The Arsenal man has been in incredible form for quite some time now and his role in the Gunners' title challenge last campaign can't be overstated. The forward was simply devastating for the club and terrorised defenders every single week.

While they ultimately came up short to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League crown, Arsenal wouldn't have got anywhere close to Pep Guardiola's side if they didn't have Saka in such incredible form all year long. He's been impressive on international duty too, scoring three times at the Qatar World Cup and also bagging a hat-trick against North Macedonia.

This generation of English talent is one of the most promising groups of forwards the country has ever seen, but the 22-year-old has done more than enough to ensure he should be one of the very first names on the teamsheet and if England want to win anything in the future, he'll no doubt be there playing a major role.