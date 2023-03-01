Arsenal will have a ‘much better chance’ of being successful if they are able to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract

Arsenal will have a ‘much better chance’ of being successful if they are able to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 21-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his current £70,000-per-week deal and has established himself as one of the Gunners’ most important players this season.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to extend Saka’s stay to June 2028, with the deal expected to be confirmed by the club in the coming days.

The latest news will come as a relief to fans of the north London outfit as back in June, the Daily Mail claimed that both Manchester City and Liverpool were closely monitoring the England international’s situation.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is now set to focus his attention on securing the futures of William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale after already convincing Gabriel Martinelli to put pen to paper.

It’s an exciting time to be an Arsenal supporter, and their current crop of youngsters appear to be capable of leading them to silverware over the coming years.

What has Jones said about Saka?

Jones believes that Saka signing a new contract ‘would convince other players’ to pen new deals and entice transfer targets to the Emirates Stadium.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “If Saka is still at Arsenal in the next couple of years, then there is a much better chance of that team being successful.

“And I think that for him to sign a new contract now would convince other players who have been linked that the ongoing plan is for more of the same.

“He wouldn't be tying his future to this club otherwise because he knows that there are clubs like Man City who would love to have the chance to sign him.”

How has Saka been playing?

Saka has been in outstanding form for his boyhood club so far this season, spearheading their Premier League title charge.

The versatile attacker has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in his 32 appearances across all competitions, setting up eight further strikes for his teammates along the way.

As per WhoScored, Saka has averaged 2.5 shots, 2.2 key passes, 1.7 dribbles, and 1.1 crosses per top-flight fixture, placing him in the top three for each metric when compared to his teammates.

If Saka does sign a new contract as expected, then Arsenal will be securing the services of one of the divisions top attackers for many years to come.