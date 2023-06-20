Arsenal fans are finding it hard to contain their excitement after Declan Rice’s most recent Instagram post following England’s emphatic 7-0 victory over North Macedonia.

In the European Championship qualifier, Bukayo Saka was sent home with the match ball after completing a stunning hat-trick, with the remaining goals coming from Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Kalvin Phillips.

In the Instagram post, we can see Rice smiling next to Arsenal star Saka with the caption reading: “Unbelievable way to end the season! @BukayoSaka87 on 🔥🔥🔥”.

Declan Rice's Instagram post & Saka's response

Rice’s post comes after months of speculation linking the West Ham captain to the Gunners, with the club reportedly likely to sign the England star this week.

In the comments section, Saka can be seen responding to the Europa Conference League winner with the red and white heart emojis, which Arsenal fans believe is teasing the Arsenal connection between the pair.

Fans on Twitter have been quick to get excited about the duo’s social media interaction.

“Lol Saka just leaked it. He’s coming,” “Red and white heart. I see you, Bukayo!,” “I mean red and white… if that isn’t a sign that Declan is a Gooner then I don’t know what it. This is the most confident I feel about Arsenal signing a player that has not been official yet,” and “He knows something we don’t,” were just a handful of the comments.

However, some rival fans have taken a slightly more pessimistic view of the pair's Instagram activity, with one Twitter user saying: “He meant red and white as in Bayern Munich as Saka and Rice are both going to Bayern Munich,” and another saying: “To actually sign him you need to put a bid in you know that right???”

At this point, it is still unknown where Declan Rice will end up in the summer with both Manchester City and Bayern Munich reportedly interested in the England star, as well as the Gunners.

However, Bukayo Saka’s recent comment has definitely given Arsenal fans reason to be hopeful.