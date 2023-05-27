Bukayo Saka signed a new contract at Arsenal week, and it is a deal which suits both parties.

Saka penned a four-year extension with the Gunners, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2027.

Arsenal are putting their faith in their transfer team with regard to transfer negotiations, and the team is headed by their sporting director and former player Edu.

Saka, whose previous deal would have taken him to the end of next season, has committed his long-term future to the north London club. His basic wages have gone up to £200,000 a week, which could increase to £290,000 if certain targets are met.

It is a deal which, while Arsenal are able to protect Saka's transfer value, will also allow the player to keep his options open should he wish to move on in two years' time, when Arsenal could either offer a new deal or opt to cash in on his services.

What request did Arsenal reject from Saka?

By allowing him to sign a shorter extension than many expected (Arsenal were originally looking to tie the player to a new six-year deal), Arsenal were able to compromise with the player, and they refused to allow a release clause, as per the Daily Mail, requested by Saka's representatives, to be inserted into the new deal.

The England international has contributed with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. He has played a key role in Arsenal's title ambitions this season, even though they eventually fell short as Manchester City were able to overhaul them.

Just 21 years old, he has already made 178 appearances for the club and has featured in all Arsenal's Premier League games over the past two campaigns.

What has been said about Saka's new deal at Arsenal?

Upon signing the new deal, Saka said: "I'm just really happy. There's been a lot of talking, and it's been a while, but I'm here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It's a beautiful club - look where we are.

"For me, it's about achieving my personal ambitions - how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my team-mates, the coaching staff.

"I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that's why I'm happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: "It's great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

"As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person - he's loved by us all."