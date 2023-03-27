For anybody unaware, Bukayo Saka once again showed yesterday why he is one of the most exciting young talents on the planet.

During a three-minute spell of brilliance, the 21-year-old’s deflected cross perfectly picked out Harry Kane at the back post for him to score his 55th England goal before scoring a stunner himself.

Saka picked up the ball out on the right-wing before rolling his man inside to open up space for a left foot pearler into the top corner as the three-minute double salvo left Ukraine reeling.

Bukayo Saka's brilliance

Watching the regular TV replays of the goal was already pretty special, but now fan footage from the perfect angle of the 40th-minute strike has emerged.

The video is taken from exactly behind the trajectory of Saka’s shot, allowing fans to view the magnificent arc on the strike as it flies into the top corner. It’s a goal you can watch over and over again.

For Arsenal fans in particular, this goal will have come as no real surprise given the stellar form the youngster has been in so far this season.

Just last weekend he became the first player in the Premier League this season to register 10 plus goals and assists as he brought his totals to 12 goals and 10 assists during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Yesterday’s goal was his eighth for England and his fourth in his last six for his country as he once again showed the form that has helped propel Arsenal into a serious title-fight for the first time in years.

The BBC’s chief football writer Phil McNulty wrote of the Arsenal man: “The 21-year-old confirmed his growing stature as a jewel in England's crown,” and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that would argue.

In a side full of young talent, Saka’s name is currently one that clearly stands out alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham. Southgate’s job is now to keep his youngsters firing as England look to make sure of Euro 2024 qualification in Germany.

Euro 2024 qualification for England

So far, the Three Lions have made the perfect start to their group with six points from a possible six, including a first away win in Italy since 1961, leaving England fans confident of another qualification.

The major test of course will come when the tournament itself arrives, with England’s men still yet to end almost 60 years of heartbreak, but who knows, maybe 2024 is finally the year. The talent is certainly there within the squad to end the barren run, especially considering the likes of Saka have another year to develop.

For now, though, we can all continue to revel in Saka’s development and dream of potential England glory in the near future.