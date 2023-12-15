Highlights The Bulls are actively seeking trade offers for Zach LaVine but are struggling to find the desired superstar-level return.

The Bulls have contacted an Eastern Conference rival, pitching a trade that would involve Darius Garland coming to Chicago in exchange for LaVine.

Garland would be a suitable option for the Bulls in a post-LaVine era, as he is a young All-Star with a similar salary and potential for high scoring.

Despite their best efforts, the Chicago Bulls have yet to secure a trade sending two-time All-Star Zach LaVine away from the Windy City. LaVine, who's currently sitting out with a right foot injury, has maintained that he hasn't requested a trade and that he remains committed to playing for the team.

However, his frustrations have bubbled to the surface on more than one occasion this season, and after just one first-round exit to show for his seven-year run with the club, it may behoove the Bulls to turn over a new leaf.

Alas, the desire of Bulls VP Artūras Karnišovas and GM Marc Eversley to secure a superstar-level return for LaVine — whose contract is one of the most burdensome in the NBA — may be gumming up the works.

The Bulls are still searching for the type of haul that a multi-time All-Star typically draws, which LaVine certainly is based on résumé: an established starter, plus a young player with upside and then first-round draft capital, according to league sources.

Source: Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports

Whether such a package is obtainable or not, the Bulls front office isn't just kicking back and waiting for those offers to come in, they're actively seeking them out from other teams.

Bulls pitched LaVine-Darius Garland swap

According to Fischer, the Bulls contacted an Eastern Conference rival about sending one-half of its dynamic backcourt duo to Chicago in a trade for LaVine.

"Chicago has also attempted swapping LaVine for other All-Star players, such as pitching Cleveland on the concept of acquiring Darius Garland from the Cavaliers, sources said."

In terms of a rebuilding (or, perhaps just reloading) project, Garland would make a lot of sense for the Bulls in a post-LaVine existence. The former No. 5 overall pick and 2022 All-Star is only 23 years old and he's in the midst of a campaign in which he's on pace to average 20-plus points per game for the third consecutive year.

Moreover, the combined salaries of Garland and forward Dean Wade are almost identical to LaVine's $40,064,220 for 2023-24; throw in a couple of picks and the Bulls are rocking and rolling. As ever, though, it takes two to tango in the NBA trade market.

And with Donovan Mitchell's eye seemingly wandering, Garland is exactly the kind of player Cleveland needs to keep the train on the tracks for the long-term.

As strong as LaVine has looked individually throughout the majority of his Bulls tenure, his age, health concerns, and questionable ability to lead a championship-level team have hurt his value.

More to come.