Highlights Lonzo Ball's return after multiple left knee surgeries continues to be up in the air.

The Bulls guard hasn't reached key rehab milestones like sprinting during his overlong rehabilitation.

Ball has only appeared in 35 games since joining the team in 2021, and hasn't played since January 2022.

Despite the loss of one-time franchise cornerstone Zach LaVine and former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams to injury (and also prolonged development, in the latter's case), the Chicago Bulls continue to find themselves in the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference.

At press time, the club is flirting with .500 and sitting in the No. 9 spot in the conference standings.

As surprising/impressive as that is, though, fans and team personnel alike can't help but wonder what the situation would be if starting point guard Lonzo Ball was in the fold. When last he played — during the 2021-22 season — the Bulls were making noise in the upper half of the playoff bracket.

Ever since he went down with a left knee injury in January 2022, though, Chicago has largely been stuck on a mediocrity treadmill the likes of which most NBA teams are actively working to avoid.

Those hoping for Ball to return to the hardwood and help bring the Bulls back into the competitive fray may have to temper their expectations, too. According to the latest update from head coach Billy Donovan, Ball still has some big bars to clear before a comeback can be seriously discussed.

Donovan says Ball still isn't able to sprint

Bulls' floor general has yet to hit key milestones in his rehab process

As relayed by the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, Donovan was asked to comment on Ball's progress Tuesday amid rumblings that the Bulls were having new concerns about the guard's rehab. His response didn't exactly inspire confidence in Ball's progression:

“I don’t know if he’s stuck. He is doing some shooting, some running, some jumping. He hasn’t done any sprinting yet, that I know.”

Ball, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists with a 42-42-75 shooting split across his 35 games with the Bulls in 2021-22, has undergone multiple knee surgeries over the last two-plus years. And running/sprinting has been a previous rehab bugbear.

Added Donovan on that particular progress marker:

“They talked about that, and [sprinting] was kind of a goal, a set point. I do think the one thing that has been a priority right now so he does not get set back is he needs to develop more strength in his leg. Because of him having that surgery and being off his leg so long, before he’s really able to ramp up, I think they want him to get to a place physically that relates to his quad strength, hamstring strength, before he starts to really do that.”

In other words, Ball — who has already been ruled out for 2023-24 — still has a long way to go before he can suit up for the Bulls (or any team, for that matter) again.

Lonzo Ball Contract Year Salary 2023-24 $20.5M 2024-25 (Player Option) $21.4M 2025 Free Agent

It's difficult to envision Ball opting out of a guaranteed $21.4 million for next season after not having played in multiple years. Even if he does remain in Chicago for his final year, though, it's difficult to envision him being a real difference-maker given his physical struggles.

Time will tell if that's even within the realm of possibility.