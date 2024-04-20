After missing out on the NBA Playoffs with a loss in the Play-In Tournament for the second-straight season, the Chicago Bulls have some soul-searching to do this offseason.

Following a resounding 112-91 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat on Friday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked about what changes he would like to see made to his roster this summer. His priority was clear.

"It would be nice if [DeMar DeRozan] came back."

DeRozan, 34, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason following the conclusion of his three-year, $81.9 million contract.

The veteran forward is still undecided on his future, having expressed an interest in staying in the Windy City under the right circumstances.

DeRozan Has Big Decision to Make

Should have a number of suitors in free agency

DeRozan is coming off one of his strongest seasons in recent years, and should be one of the most in-demand free agents in the coming offseason's crop of players.

DeMar DeRozan - Stats Comparison Category 2023-24 Career Averages PTS 24.0 21.2 REB 4.3 4.4 AST 5.3 4.3 FG% 48.0 46.9 3PT% 33.3 29.6

The Compton, California native reiterated his interest in re-signing with the Bulls, but admitted he would have to be convinced that Chicago has the ambition to contend in the playoffs.

"My stance on wanting to be here is still the same, but I just want to win, more than anything. Just have the opportunity to win and not got to go home to see the first round of the playoffs"

When asked to elaborate on what he'd like management to do to entice him to sign an extension, DeRozan was blunt and to the point.

"A team that gives us a chance to make a run. Putting a team on the floor that can go out there and compete with teams, and not just fight for a Play-In game."

Bulls Stuck in No-Man's Land

Chicago has not advanced past the first round in DeRozan era

The Bulls have failed to emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference since DeRozan signed with them in 2021. Chicago has only one playoff appearance in those three years, and only one single playoff win to show for it.

Chicago Bulls - DeMar DeRozan Era Season Record East Seed Result 2021-22 46-36 6th First Round Loss to Bucks (4-1) 2022-23 40-42 10th Play-In Loss to Heat 2023-24 39-43 9th Play-In Loss to Heat

Despite being surrounded by a talented squad, composed of scoring machine Zach LaVine, paint scorer Nikola Vučević, defensive specialist Patrick Williams and promising guard Coby White, DeRozan has not been able to keep up with the East's top squads in his time in Chicago.

With LaVine's name swirling in trade rumors on a yearly basis, and DeRozan's future up in the air, the Bulls might look very different come 2024-25 Opening Night.