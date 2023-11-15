Highlights The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are open to exploring potential trades, signaling a possible shift in the team's strategy.

LaVine has been a standout performer for the Bulls, averaging impressive numbers and ranking highly in team history.

The Bulls must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of moving LaVine, as they can't afford to make another detrimental trade like in 2021.

If ever there was a team that served as a case study of why it's better to go 'championship or bust,' as opposed to chasing the league's middle tier, it's the Chicago Bulls of the last three-plus seasons. It may sound hyperbolic, but one could argue that no team in the last five years has devoted as much time or resources to being on the fringes of the actual competition in the NBA as the Bulls have. And, amazingly, it has all been done in the name of staying competitive.

However, a Tuesday report from The Athletic's Shams Charania seems to indicate that things may finally be coming to a head in the Windy City. Per Charania, other teams are currently "probing the availability" of Bulls cornerstone and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. What's more, there's an "increased openness from both sides" about exploring trade possibilities.

After a 4-7 start — not to mention the backward slide that has been occurring ever since Lonzo Ball tore up his knee in early 2022 — it's a positive development that the Bulls are at least considering stripping it down and rebuilding the roster in such a way as to bolster their future prospects. At the same time, Bulls' vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his brain trust must tread carefully as they weigh the risks/rewards involved with moving LaVine.

Karnisovas only has one shot at turning LaVine into a treasure trove of assets

Make no mistake — LaVine has been an elite-level performer for the lion's share of his run in Chicago. Over the 360 games he has appeared in for the team as of this writing, he has averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing while connecting on 38.3 percent of his attempts from three-point range. Meanwhile, his offensive box plus/minus score of 3.0 ranks second only to Michael Jordan in team history, while his player efficiency rating (PER) of 19.3 is tied with Jimmy Butler for eighth-best mark in the franchise record books.

LaVine's own knee problems notwithstanding, one would expect that Karnisovas could get a fairly significant haul for that kind of player. And, really, he shouldn't be moving the baller for anything less than a substantial return. To do so would mark the second time in the last handful of years that this front office has finished on the losing end of a major deal. Back in 2021, Karnisovas and Co. parted with talented up-and-comer Wendell Carter Jr., and multiple future picks, one of which became a young star in Franz Wagner, in order to acquire Nikola Vucević.

Clearly, that deal failed to propel Chicago to the league's upper crust as the team hoped it would.

If Karnisovas fails to make the most of his assets again, it won't just set the team even further back, it may just mean his job as well. Thankfully, there's no big rush to deal LaVine — or, at the absolute least, there shouldn't be — as the UCLA product is under contract through 2026-27 (counting his player option). There's a nonzero chance that his $40-plus million annual salary will gum up the trading works, too.

So, both sides should be settling in as the process begins to unfold in order to achieve the best possible result.

The Knicks reportedly kicked the tires on a LaVine swap last season

Chicago Bulls' Record By Year W L PCT 2020-21 31 41 43.1 2021-22 46 36 56.1 2022-23 40 42 48.8 2023-24 4 7 36.4

One team that's always looking to reel in its next big fish is the New York Knicks, who have had interest in LaVine in the past and could always consider a move in the future. Reported the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, via X, in February: "Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on." Nothing materialized at that time, obviously, but for a Knicks team that's suddenly struggling to produce points, you can see the rationale for such a move.

Last season, New York ranked fourth in the Association in offensive rating at 117.0; through the first 10 games of the 2023-24 campaign, that number is sitting at just 111.9.

For the Bulls' side of it, the Knicks are one of a handful of teams who have quality young players (R.J. Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, et al.) and a veritable bonanza of picks in their draft coffers. They could make an offer that would be worth listening to for the Bulls; whether they would actually do so remains to be seen.

