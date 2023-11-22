Highlights Zach LaVine's future with the Chicago Bulls is uncertain as trade rumors swirl and his team struggles to keep its head above water.

LaVine recently faced controversy over a run-in with a member of the Bulls' PR staff, but coach Billy Donovan has defended his track record of professionalism.

Despite the ups and downs, LaVine has been more efficient in recent games, generating assists and showing a stronger effort on both ends of the court.

It has been one heck of a week for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, a franchise mainstay and All-Star-level player whose future suddenly seems even more murky than his underperforming team's present. After entering the 2023-24 NBA season with hopes of helping the Windy City crew turn things around and get back into the playoff mix, the 28-year-old instead finds himself embroiled in controversy on multiple fronts.

The noise began last week when The Athletic reported that both he and the Bulls would be open to ending their partnership by way of a trade. However, that was just the beginning of LaVine's rough go. Days later, he came under fire for a strange run-in with a member of Chicago's PR staff who was trying to keep him on the court for a postgame interview.

Despite the bad publicity and the pockets of the fandom that have grown weary of the recent goings-on with LaVine, Bulls coach Billy Donovan is standing up for his star player.

Donovan gives his take on LaVine's mindset

Asked about LaVine's walk-off as the team celebrated a big victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, Donovan assured members of the media that the issue was now behind them. However, he also stressed the importance of people within the organization respecting one another and working toward a common goal.

"It's been handled internally," Donovan said on Monday, via NBC Sports Chicago. "From players to medical to PR people, they're really great people to work with. My thing is, I want everybody to treat everybody with class and respect and help each other do their job. We all have jobs to do. And they're difficult and demanding and there are emotions in that. ... My wish would be that everybody helps each other in doing their job to the best of their ability."

Regardless of what happened during the incident in question, though, Donovan vouched for LaVine's track record of professionalism and positive responses to media requests. He added that LaVine's focus has continued to be on helping the team improve and win basketball games (something he hasn't done a lot of this season).

"I did not see anything different from him in that locker room when I walked in [on Saturday]. I didn't get a guy who wasn't in the locker room or in a different room or upset or pouting or turned around. I talked to him after the game. He talked to players after the game. I saw a normal Zach in there."

LaVine has been more efficient in recent contests for the Bulls

Since his 51-point explosion during the Bulls' third game of the campaign (against the Detroit Pistons on October 28), LaVine's play has moved up and down in a roller-coaster-like fashion. More recently, though, he has been scoring the ball with increased efficiency, even when his point totals have been lower than the norm.

He has also been creating more opportunities for his teammates and working hard on both ends of the court; trends that have made an impression on Donovan.

"If you look at his play — and that's what I've focused on, the coaching piece — he's generating a lot of assists for guys in terms of closeout opportunities. I'd like to see him be more aggressive in first halves like he is in these second halves. ... I see a guy on the floor that's trying to win."

Zach LaVine's Last 3 Games PTS REB AST +/- 11/17 vs ORL 34 6 3 +2 11/18 vs MIA 13 8 6 -2 11/20 vs MIA 13 3 5 -24

Over his first 15 appearances for the Bulls this season, LaVine is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range. Over the last three games, however, he has hit pay dirt on 22 of his 39 shot attempts overall.

LaVine and the Bulls will be back in action on Wednesday night with a road bout against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

