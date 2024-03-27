Highlights Coby White's improvement in scoring and playmaking has been a crucial factor in the Bulls' success this season.

Ayo Dosunmu's development in shooting and scoring has provided Chicago with additional offensive firepower.

The rise of White and Dosunmu gives the Bulls options for the future, potentially impacting decisions on the team's core players.

The Chicago Bulls are likely headed for another play-in appearance this April. While they planned to compete without Lonzo Ball, who has not played a game since January 14, 2022, they did not envision star guard Zach LaVine undergoing season-ending foot surgery after playing 25 games.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were expected to carry a big usage load without the Bulls' starting backcourt. However, the young duo of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu has taken big steps forward this season. White has cemented himself as a Most Improved Player candidate, and Dosunmu's efficiency improvement from beyond the arc gives Chicago hope for a future surrounded by unknowns.

White Takes Advantage of His Opportunity

White steps up across the board

The former University of North Carolina guard is increasing his numbers across the board compared to last year's campaign.

Coby White - Stats by Year Category 2022-2023 2023-2024 PPG 9.7 19.3 AST 2.8 5.3 3PT% (3PTA) 37.2 (4.6) 38.7 (7.2) USG% 17.9 22.7

Perhaps the most significant statistic is White's three-point percentage when compared to his attempts. Many players naturally see an increase in efficiency when taking fewer triples, but White increased in both categories, resulting in a major scoring boost. He has 14 30-point games in his career, and half of them have come this season. Recently, White dropped a career-high 37 points, shooting 5-9 from downtown, to lead the Bulls to victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Looking Beyond the Box Score

Head coach Billy Donovan praises White's pick-and-roll prowess

To understand the full scope of White's improvement, NBA fans need to examine details beyond the stat sheet. Bulls head coach, Billy Donovan, praised the 24-year-old guard's development on reading pick-and-roll (PNR) situations.

"Earlier on in his career, there are times he just does not do a great job setting up pick-and-roll. It was all straight speed... He’s getting better now at coming off with some force... and being a threat to not use the screen and reject it."

When players find their footing in the NBA, many say the game slows down for them. The clip below exemplifies White's stride in setting up PNRs. White uses a jab out of the triple threat to fake driving left. He then uses the screen, forcing Nicolas Batum to go under the pick, clearing space for an open triple. White finished with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in this contest to secure a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 18.

Dosunmu Expanding His Offensive Repertoire

Cementing a starting role

While White began this season as Chicago's starting point guard, Dosnumu came off the bench. The former University of Illinois guard only received spot starts before LaVine and Patrick Williams' season-ending foot surgeries were announced. However, the Bulls' injuries gave Dosunmu a chance to prove himself, and he is taking full advantage of his opportunity. He received a consistent starting position on Jan. 28. His season numbers before and after this date depict his improvement in a larger role.

Ayo Dosunmu - Stats By Date Range Category Before January 28, 2024 After January 28, 2024 PPG 9 16.7 USG% 16.2 18.6 3pt% 36.8 41.9 Minutes per Game 23.7 37.4

Before this season, Dosunmu never reached the 30-point plateau. This month alone, he has two 30-point performances, including 35 against the Houston Rockets, who have the ninth-best defensive rating in the league. Dosunmu's biggest statistical leap comes from three-point territory. Last season, he shot 31 percent on 2.4 attempts per game. This season, he shoots 39 percent on 3.9 attempts per game. Dosunmu's increase in three-point volume and percentage is a crucial reason for his best offensive season of his career.

What Does the Future Look Like in Chicago?

Dosunmu and Whites' rise gives the front office more options

Before this season's trade deadline, Chicago was expected to move at least one of their "big three" — LaVine, DeRozan, or Vucevic. However, a deal never materialized. Many fans reacted negatively to their favorite franchise failing to act for three straight deadlines. Dosunmu and White have given them something to look forward to if Chicago moves on from any of the "big three" this offseason.

General manager Marc Eversley will have to make important decisions. They will need to consider the impact Ball's return might have on White’s ceiling. With a healthy Caruso, LaVine and White/Ball, Dosunmu's role will diminish. Will White and Dosunmu elevate the Bulls' star? Could the franchise hit the "reset button" to focus more on developing their young backcourt?

Bulls fans will have to wait till at least the summer to find out.