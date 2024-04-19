Highlights Coby White transitioned to the NBA smoothly, becoming a top rookie lottery pick by the Chicago Bulls.

Coby White, the 6'5 point guard from Goldsboro, North Carolina, was a stellar guard at Greenfield School, averaging 31 points. Depending on the website, White was a guaranteed top-30 player in the country after averaging 31 points his senior year.

In 2018, he had a decision about where he would commit to playing collegiate basketball. After numerous collegiate offers and visits, he ultimately decided to play for the in-state University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

During his freshman season, White led the Tar Heels to a 29-7 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16, where they lost to the Auburn Tigers. However, White was the best player on the team, averaging 16.1 points per game, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

White's biggest problem in college was his shot selection. He would chuck up shots and/or take bad shots, which affected his shooting percentage, especially from beyond the three-point line (35.3%).

Coby White Collegiate Stats Season/Grade 2018-19/Freshman PPG 16.1 RPG 3.5 APG 4.1 SPG 1.1

Coby White's Decision to Head to the NBA

White was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls

White, after a successful freshman season, decided to enter the NBA Draft and forgo his extra years of eligibility. With his offensive ability, he was a surefire lottery pick. However, he was unsure who would draft him.

The 2019 draft class was loaded with players such as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, and Tyler Herro. Fortunately for him, he did not have to wait long to hear his name called, as the Chicago Bulls selected him seventh overall.

White's rookie season was solid, especially as the backup point guard. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting and was on the 2019-20 All-Rookie Team.

Coby White Rookie Stats Season Points Rebounds Assists 2019-20 13.2 3.5 2.7

White looked to follow up that strong rookie season and challenge for the starting point guard job. In the 2020-21 season, he did end up becoming the starting point guard, starting 54 of his 69 games that season. His shooting statistics went up significantly, as his field-goal percentage went from 39.4% to 41.6%, and his points, rebounds, and assists averages all went up.

Lonzo Ball's Arrival Alters Coby White's Role

Ball took over the starting point guard duties

However, his 2021-2022 season took a bit of a downward spiral as he went back to a bench role as the Bulls brought in Lonzo Ball to be their new starting point guard. Ball instantly became the second-best defender on the team behind newly acquired Alex Caruso.

His points per game and minutes dropped slightly. However, his field-goal percentage (43.3) and three-point percentage (38.5%) rose as his shot selection improved, and he became a more efficient player.

The 2021–2022 Bulls were an exciting team to watch with their big three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. They also had solid role players in Ball, White, Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmo. During the first three months of the season, the Bulls looked like solid Eastern Conference contenders as they were in first place.

However, they were dealt a crushing blow as Ball tore his left meniscus, which has still affected him to this day. He underwent three surgeries over the past two years due to other complications. There were serious doubts that he would ever play again.

Recently, Ball was cleared to begin sprinting, jumping, and other basketball-related skills. However, due to Ball's injury, the Bulls dropped to the sixth seed and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The 2022-23 season was a difficult season for White and one he would surely like to forget. For starters, he had his position switched to shooting guard. Therefore, this means he is no longer the primary ball handler. On the bright side, he did have a career-best in turnovers, as he averaged just one per game.

However, that was it, as he saw his shots per game drop significantly to 14 and averaged a career-low 9.7 points per game. It was understandable his production would dip because of the team's many scorers, such as DeRozan, Lavine, Vucevic, and the resurgence of Dosunmo.

Unfortunately, White was the odd man out.

Coby White's Turnaround During 2023-24

Bulls guard averaged career-high marks in nearly every category

White knew his potential and that he could do better and had to step up to help not only his team but also himself, and worked his butt off in the off-season. White not only won back the starting point guard job but also played the most games in his young career, starting 78 of his 79 games.

This season was also his breakout year, as he saw career-highs in virtually every category.

Coby White Season Stats Season 2023-24 PPG 19.1 FG% 44.7 APG 5.1 RPG 4.5

With tons of offensive talent on his team, as mentioned earlier, White proved he can be a trusted scoring option for not only the Bulls but also across the league. He was third on his team and 13th in the league among point guards in points per game. At just 6'5 and 195 lbs., he also helped his team out in the rebounding department, as he was seventh in the league among point guards.

White's breakout season was good enough to help the Bulls finish ninth in the Eastern Conference, which put them in the Play-In Tournament. Their first match up was against the No. 10 seed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

When the games mattered the most, White was ready for the challenge. He went off for 42 points, nine rebounds, and six assists to lead the Bulls to a 131-116 win over the Hawks.

They now play against the Miami Heat on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game. The winner plays the number one seed, Boston Celtics, and the losing team's season is over.

Regardless of who wins Friday's game, White proved he is a worthy starting point guard and could get even better at just 24 years old.