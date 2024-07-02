Highlights With the Chicago Bulls trading Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City for Josh Giddey, the franchise may finally be considering major roster changes.

Chicago is reportedly willing to help DeMar DeRozan join the Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal.

DeRozan's shooting and defensive abilities, however, draw his fit with LA into question.

The Chicago Bulls are finally making some wholesale changes. The team showed indications of being ready for a fresh start when it traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.

Since then, reports have been flying left and right about the Bulls trying to offload pieces. Zach LaVine has found himself in constant trade rumors, but nothing has yet materialized due to his hefty contract. Lonzo Ball could find himself in a new home after the acquisition of Giddey.

DeMar DeRozan is another name who likely does not have a future with the Bulls. The six-time All-Star is currently a free agent, exploring his options on where to play next season.

While the Bulls are unlikely to bring him back, a report from Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Chicago suggests the team would be willing to help him land with the L.A. Lakers in a sign-and-trade.

DeRozan likely represents the Lakers' final opportunity in free agency to bring in a star to play with the pair of James and Anthony Davis .

DeRozan Back Home to Los Angeles?

How DeRozan potentially fits with the Lakers

The Lakers could always explore the trade market to find another star for James and Davis. However, if the Bulls are willing to help in a sign-and-trade that would allow DeRozan to finally play for his hometown team, it would likely be a low-cost maneuver for the Lakers.

DeMar DeRozan – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 24.0 RPG 4.3 APG 5.3 FG% 48.0 3P% 33.3

Even at 34 years old, DeRozan remains a productive player in the league. He has averaged 25.5 points and 5.1 assists per game over his last three seasons as a member of the Bulls. There is no doubt that he can be an impactful player.

Where the doubt does start to creep in is the overall fit with the Lakers. DeRozan remains a lackluster shooter from beyond the arc. He averaged the second-most three-point attempts of his career this past season, shooting 2.8 per game, but his percentage on those shots was mediocre.

Everyone is well aware of the overall value of shooting, but that is especially true when playing in an offense beside LeBron. There would be some serious questions about the spacing with this potential trio.

The only championship the Lakers have won during James' time with the team was on the back of a strong defensive identity. DeRozan is not a world-beater in that regard.

While the opportunity to land a star is always tempting, the Lakers should be cautious about making sure it is the right one. DeRozan's overall fit with the team feels questionable.

