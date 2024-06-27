Highlights DeRozan's contract extension talks with the Bulls are cold, increasing the possibility he heads to free agency.

Despite individual success, DeRozan's time in Chicago has resulted in shaky team performances.

DeRozan has remained effective and consistent with the Bulls, showing improvement in the right situations.

DeMar DeRozan has now spent a few quality seasons with the Chicago Bulls, at least individually, developing into one of the NBA’s deadliest midrange shooters in the process. But the six-time all-star’s stint with the Bulls may just be over, as reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line and Chris Haynes:

“Tuesday's edition of #thisleague UNCUT was the first place I heard, via Chris Haynes' reporting, that talks between the Bulls and DeMar DeRozan on a possible contract extension had gone cold, increasing the possibility that DeRozan becomes a free agent Sunday at 6 PM ET when the marketplace opens officially.”

With DeRozan potentially out of Chicago, here’s a look at his time with the Bulls and how he’s still an effective player who can contribute to a winning team.

DeRozan’s Time in Chicago

Despite some early success and quality individual play, DeRozan’s Bulls teams have fluttered

Having joined the Bulls for the 2021-22 season, DeRozan gave fans a lot to hope for as he led the team to their first postseason appearance since the 2016-17 season. It wouldn’t last, though, as they would lose in a gentleman’s sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Since then, the Bulls have spent their postseasons from the outside looking in. DeRozan, for his part, has been playing very well.

DeRozan Comparison Time Period PPG RPG APG FG% With the Bulls 25.5 4.7 5.1 49.6 2023-24 24.0 4.3 5.3 48.0

Although his numbers have dipped slightly since his arrival with the team, he’s largely managed to remain effective and consistent in his time with the Bulls. He even finished this season with the second most votes for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award and finished the preceding season with the third most votes.

DeRozan has proven that he improves drastically in situations that better fit him, too. After being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan’s play dropped before bouncing back up once he reached Chicago.

DeRozan Career Comparison Team Time Period PPG RPG APG Raptors 2013-2018 23.4 4.5 4.2 Spurs 2018-2021 21.6 5.3 6.2 Bulls 2021-2024 25.5 4.7 5.1

At 34 years old, and with the Bulls far from contention or anything near it, it may be time for DeRozan to look for destinations that can set him up with a championship by the time his retirement rolls around. It may even be with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers (or Los Angeles Clippers), both franchises tired of merely flirting with contention and are entangled in free agency talks looking to mount championship runs for their aging superstars.