Highlights The Bulls may face a rebuild this offseason, which leaves DeMar DeRozan's future uncertain.

Chicago wants to keep DeRozan at a "reasonable commitment," but he may seek a longer-term deal.

DeRozan's potential move to the Lakers is possible if he doesn't get a longer extension in Chicago.

Even with Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Miami Heat kept the Chicago Bulls out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Eastern Conference’s final play-in game was a blowout, with Miami winning 112-91. Chicago’s loss sends them into the offseason and raises questions about the franchise's direction and what is to come of this veteran-laden team.

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan put together another All-NBA caliber season. But the Bulls failed to make the postseason yet again.

Bulls Willing To Retain Derozan at ‘Reasonable Commitment'

It's either a yes or no for DeRozan

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Bulls aim to extend DeRozan for a "reasonable commitment." Whether DeRozan opts for a contract along the lines of what the Bulls are targeting remains to be seen, though there have been indications the All-Star is seeking a longer deal.

“The Bulls would be happy to re-sign DeRozan on a two-year deal. DeRozan’s side obviously would covet more security,” Mayberry wrote. “The Bulls have a habit of liberally latching player options into contracts so that carrot could come into play with DeRozan’s deal as well. The dollar amount will be hefty, likely north of $40 million annually, but is less significant to the Bulls’ long-term flexibility. Chicago wants to keep DeRozan but at a reasonable commitment.”

Earlier this offseason, DeRozan addressed rumors stating he was unhappy with Chicago's situation. The L.A. native mostly put that gossip to bed when he spoke to former NBA guard Lou Williams on Run It Back.

"The city is great, I love the city, the [Bulls] organization [has] been great. It's definitely a place I would love to return to and take care of unfinished business." - DeMar DeRozan

Even at 34 years old, DeRozan is producing as much as he was in his late 20s in Toronto. But since he left the Toronto Raptors in 2018, DeRozan’s teams have made the postseason just two times.

Chicago is going nowhere fast. After another disappointing season, a complete rebuild may be imminent.

If Chicago is unwilling to extend him more than two years, could he take his talents to L.A.?

Ranking 11th in the NBA in total points in 2023-24, DeRozan is still a valuable asset. Among the many teams out there that can use an elite scoring wing is the Los Angeles Lakers — the team DeRozan grew up a fan of. DeRozan said on Run it Back that he would "never say no" when asked about the possibility of signing with the Lakers.

Fortunately for Lakers fans, the odds of Chicago becoming legitimate contenders as they are currently constructed is slim to none.

If DeRozan is indeed looking for a lengthier extension, the door is wide open for No. 11's exit from the Windy City.