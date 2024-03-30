Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers need additional scoring next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, DeMar DeRozan could fill that void effectively.

The Detroit Pistons lack offensive consistency and veteran talent, DeRozan could boost both on the court and in leadership.

DeRozan could provide an offensive boost to the Orlando Magic, especially in improving shot selection and playmaking.

Despite the big-name acquisitions of former All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have made the postseason just one time in the last three seasons and will likely settle for another play-in appearance next month.

The trio of those two and the up-and-coming Zach LaVine were supposed to usher in a new era of success for the Bulls after a few rough seasons following the departures of Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, and Joakim Noah, among others, who had kept the franchise competitive throughout the first half of the 2010s.

Instead, Chicago has faced backbreaking injuries and consistency issues during the past couple of seasons, namely Zach Lavine's extended absence and trade rumblings this year. As a result, the Bulls have failed to build on the 46 wins the team compiled in 2020-21, DeRozan's first campaign with the franchise.

Barring an unforeseen play-in victory and a deep run in the NBA playoffs, it seems likely that DeRozan will be searching for a new home this summer. With six All-Star appearances and three All-NBA awards under his belt and still an elite scoring ability as he ages into his mid-30s, DeRozan should have several suitors this offseason.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers need more firepower next to Embiid, Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an extremely up-and-down season that has been trending downward ever since reigning MVP Joel Embiid's meniscus tear in early February.

Holding on to a playoff spot for dear life currently, the Sixers are hoping to still have a competitive playoff run with the hopeful return of Embiid in the coming weeks. While Philadelphia does have enough depth when healthy, it has become apparent that most of their current roster is one-dimensional, with most of their team only being positive in one or two aspects of their game.

76ers' Stats With and Without Joel Embiid Category With Embiid Without Embiid Record 26-8 13-26 PPG 121.4 107.7

Enter DeRozan, who may not be a great defender, but still possesses elite scoring and solid playmaking chops to make a difference as a true third option next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. With incredible durability and a low ego throughout his NBA career, DeRozan could bring many of the offensive boosts that James Harden originally brought when he arrived with the Sixers, without the downsides of injury concerns or sudden trade demands.

The Sixers will have plenty of options when it comes to how they want to reshape their roster this season, and if the plan is still to build around Maxey and Embiid, DeRozan would be a solid veteran addition who adds another dynamic to the team's offense.

2 Detroit Pistons

Pistons finally bring in a veteran leader

With their lack of three-point shooting, the Detroit Pistons aren't necessarily a great fit for DeRozan, although he has improved his accuracy in recent years.

What the Pistons also lack, though, is any semblance of offensive consistency or legitimate veteran talent - not the end of bench guys clinging to their NBA careers. This is where DeRozan could really benefit a team like Detroit, who obviously need help on the court and an established leader in the locker room.

Youngest Teams in NBA (by Usage) Category Pistons Spurs Thunder Grizzlies Average Age 21.8 22.9 23.4 23.7 ORTG 110.0 109.4 118.6 106.9 Net Rating -8.7 -7.4 +7.3 -6.5

The Pistons' abundance of cap space - the franchise projects to have over $50 million to spend this summer - could also make Detroit an enticing option for DeRozan. The opportunity to bring winning ways to a talented, but discombobulated young group while also cashing in on one more big, short-term payday could be something that sways DeRozan as he enters the twilight of his career.

If DeRozan's priority is to win a ring before his playing days are over, however, he'll likely be looking elsewhere.

3 Orlando Magic

Magic add an offensive boost to the tantalizing defense

While the Orlando Magic also boast a young core, they are having a much more competitive and successful season than the franchise has been accustomed to. The Magic have a real opportunity to win their first playoff series since 2010, led by their stars Franz Wagner, All-Star Paolo Banchero and a defense that has wreaked havoc all season.

The problem with Orlando comes with their offense, which features high-volume, low-efficiency shooting from their guards and frequent possessions where Wagner or Paolo are unable to find a high-quality shot. The Magic rank among the worst playoff teams in offensive rating, outpacing only the Miami Heat, who have a similar defensive identity.

Worst Offensive Teams in Playoff Picture Category Heat Magic Cavaliers Timberwolves ORTG 112.9 113.0 114.5 114.6 Current Seed 7 5 3 3 (West) TS% 57.5% 57.9% 58.4% 59.3%

Orlando also has a huge void next to Wagner on the wing, with veteran role player Gary Harris getting the starting nod for most of the season. While DeRozan hasn't played shooting guard consistently since his days with the Toronto Raptors, both he and Wagner could benefit from each other's playmaking and shot creation.

DeRozan has improved in multiple aspects of his game as he's gotten older, his best attribute is still his elite scoring ability from all over the court. While his mid-range-centric offensive repertoire won't benefit the Magic's league-worst three-point volume, as Orlando sinks a league-low 11.0 threes per game, DeRozan's versatile offensive talents could benefit a roster getting its first taste of the postseason.

4 Charlotte Hornets

Hornets need an adult in the locker room

The Charlotte Hornets, like the Pistons, are a young team sitting near the bottom of the NBA standings and have struggled to build on the momentum of their 2021 play-in appearance. Charlotte also has a budding star in LaMelo Ball and the front office has done a poor job building a competitive roster around him.

The Hornets are a mess, plain and simple, ranking near the bottom on both sides of the ball this season. Charlotte also has the seventh-youngest roster in the league, proving that the franchise is desperate for veteran help on the court and, possibly more importantly, off the court, as the Hornets have had a number of incidents throughout the roster in recent years.

Current Hornets' Starting Five (without injuries) Player Age GP PPG LaMelo Ball 22 22 23.5 Tre Mann 22 18 12.2 Brandon Miller 21 65 17.0 Miles Bridges 25 61 21.1 Nick Richards 26 62 9.8

DeRozan couldn't shore up Charlotte's pitiful defense on his own, but he could help the team's most important players compete in a more engaged manner on the less flashy end of the floor. The former All-Star's aforementioned offensive talents would undoubtedly bring the Hornets' offense back to life, as he excels in the halfcourt, whereas Charlotte struggles to score when they aren't speeding the game up.

5 Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder are a Piece Away from Contending

While not the cleanest fit with their array of talent on the wing, adding age is quite possibly the biggest need for the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason. Despite dominating teams on both sides of the ball, the Thunder have a roster almost completely comprised of their own draft picks, many of them selected within the past two drafts.

Perched near the top of the Western Conference at 49-21, Oklahoma City will have a real shot of completing a deep playoff run, but the reality is that most young teams don't have successful first runs in the postseason. Even if a playoff series win isn't in the cards this season for the Thunder, the team has ample cap space and an offseason of progression to build on their giant leap this season.

DeRozan joining forces with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely hinges on guard Josh Giddey's future with the Thunder. After a disappointing third season following an encouraging sophomore campaign, Oklahoma City could be looking to move on from the former lottery pick, opening a spot for DeRozan to join their starting lineup.

Josh Giddey's Regression Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 16.6 12.0 FG% 48.2% 47.0% 3PT% 32.5% 34.1% APG 6.2 4.5

Gilgeous-Alexander, listed as the team's point guard this season as the lead ball handler, would be able to share the playmaking duties while also becoming one of the league's most potent scoring duos.

Regardless of who the Thunder opt to bring in to help their rising stars bring a championship to the city, adding an established veteran should be a requirement. DeRozan may just be Oklahoma City's best option.