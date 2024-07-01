Highlights DeMar DeRozan wants to see where Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George lands in 2024 free agency before making his own decision this summer.

DeRozan has been rumored to be interested in returning home to L.A. for several years and could replace George on the Clippers should the latter join another team.

LeBron James may take a pay cut in order for the Lakers to add another key piece in free agency, which is also noteworthy.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is intent on playing his impending unrestricted free agency like a game of chess. Marc Stein of The Stein Line revealed that DeRozan will closely monitor Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George's free agency movements. The USC product could pounce on the first opportunity to replace George in L.A. should the latter depart for greener pastures in the coming weeks.

DeRozan has spent the last three seasons in Chicago. In that time, the Bulls have grossly underwhelmed with a formidable trio consisting of the California native and former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

With three proven 20-point-per-game scorers and, specifically, two performers in DeRozan and LaVine, who have eclipsed 25 PPG on multiple occasions, the Bulls have had the ingredients for a team that could make a deep playoff run but have not made the most of their talented ensemble:

Chicago Bulls Record in DeMar Derozan - Zach LaVine - Nikola Vucevic Era Season Record Playoff Berth? 2021-22 46-36 Yes - Lost in E. Conf. First Round 2022-23 40-42 No 2023-24 39-43 No

DeMar DeRozan Could Be Clippers' Insurance For Paul George

DeRozan has long wanted a homecoming in L.A.

Thus, with the Clippers facing the reality that their No. 2 option could depart, they could take on DeRozan as a contingency plan. Kawhi Leonard is under contract with the Clippers until 2026-27 and will want to contend for a championship with another supremely talented player alongside him.

On the other hand, should George return to play for Steve Ballmer and Ty Lue, the Los Angeles Lakers will also be players for DeRozan. LeBron James is reportedly willing to take a significant pay cut after opting out of his $51.4 million contract for 2024-25 to add a marquee player to their mix.

The Lakers have had a rocky last four years since capturing the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2020, with a pair of first round exits in 2021 and 2024 and a 2023 Western Conference Finals appearance sandwiched between the two. DeRozan would not help the Lakers get younger but is a teammate that James may desire, which will go a long way in the franchise's recruiting efforts this summer.

As he approaches his age-35 season, DeRozan still has prime production within him, but that window won't last forever, which he is well aware of. The Bulls are keen on this, hence why contract talks have stalled between both parties.

Chicago appears headed for a rebuild, or a re-tool at best, with LaVine's status not set in stone with the team either. DeRozan will be a major free agent to watch as the offseason unfolds, and his preference to return home to Los Angeles will likely be the driving force that leads him to his next destination.